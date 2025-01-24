The Saints Are The Only Team In The Way Of Joe Brady Returning To The Bills In 2025

On Friday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a three-year contract with 73-year-old head coach Pete Carroll. This leaves two NFL head coaching jobs open: the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was a hot name in this year’s coaching cycle, having interview requests with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Saints.

The Jets, Jaguars, and Bears went in a different direction for their head coaches; now, the Saints are the only position available for Brady.

Nobody knows what the Dallas Cowboys are doing with their head coach vacancy, but I will be the first to tell you that Brady will not be heading to the Lone Star State.

Seeing a coordinator for your team get a look for a head coaching position always puts fans in a difficult situation.

You want your team to do well; if they do, the coordinators will be hot items. However, no fan wants to see them leave.

The Detroit Lions, tied for the best record in the NFL this season, just had their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, take the Bears’ head coaching position and defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, take the Jets’ head coaching job.

Brady Has A 2nd Interview With The Saints

Losing one coordinator is difficult enough, but losing both could set a team back for a while.

Luckily, the Bills aren’t in this position even though they are in the AFC title game, playing for a chance for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Brady is the only Bills coaching candidate being considered for a head coaching job, and the Saints are the obstacle to his return to Buffalo in 2025.

On Wednesday, NFL Networks, Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints scheduled a second interview with Brady and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was in position for the Bears head coaching job.

Chicago took a different approach hiring Johnson, and according to Bookies.com, the former Cowboys head coach is the favorite to be the next Saints head coach.

The Bills Could Lose Brady

McCarthy is a +400 odds-on favorite to be the next head coach in New Orleans, and Brady comes in second at +450.

Brady has a lot of history down in Louisiana, spending time with the Saints as an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018.

After his time with the Saints, Brady moved to Baton Rouge and became the LSU passing game coordinator in 2019.

LSU went 15-0, claiming the National Championship and making Brady a household name among football fans.

The Saints already have a connection to the 35-year-old offensive coordinator, so there is a chance they are waiting for the Bills’ season to end before they make their move.

Brady checks all the boxes New Orleans is looking for.

A young, offensive-minded head coach who has been able to get the best out of young quarterbacks.

The Saints need to find their franchise signal caller, although Brady would be the perfect guy to help get a rookie quarterback ready for the league.

Bills fans will wait to see what New Orleans has in store for next season and whether they need to find a new offensive coordinator to complement Josh Allen.