Bills Kicker’s Wife Posts 2-Word Message After Game-Winning FG

It’s been a rough year for Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, whose struggles date back to last season.

Heading into Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, Bass made 12-of-15 field goal attempts and 26-28 extra points. Due to his inconsistency issues, the Bills worked out several potential replacements over the past few weeks and briefly signed a backup to the practice squad.

Bass was already in the hot seat before facing the Dolphins on Sunday, November 4, and his missed extra-point attempt in the third quarter didn’t help. With the score tied 27-27 and 10 seconds left in regulation, it appeared the AFC East showdown would go into overtime.

However, Bass drilled a career-long, 61-yard field goal to clinch the win for Buffalo, and the crowd at Highmark Stadium went nuts. The 27-year-old’s wife, Ryan Tuten Bass, posted a two-word reaction to his franchise record-long kick.

“DID.THAT,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Bass told reporters after the game, “Overall, here’s a young man that’s been going through it… I think it’s a great example of mental toughness. I think it’s a great example of perseverance, resilience for young kids out there.

“Here’s a player that was under the microscope pretty darn hard… and he didn’t back down. I couldn’t be more proud of him and what he did.”

Ryan Tuten’s Father was a Pro Bowl Punter & Super Bowl Champion

Bass, who signed a four-year, $21 million extension in April 2023, proposed to Ryan in June 2023. The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in Ocala, Florida.

Ryan is familiar with a kicker’s life of ups and downs. The Georgia Southern alum’s father, Rick, was a punter who spent 11 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the St. Louis Rams in 1999, per the former college volleyball player’s student profile.

While Rick initially signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 1989, he spent the 1990 season playing for the Bills. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1994 while he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Rick died “unexpectedly” on June 13, 2017, at age 52, as stated in his obituary.

During the locker room celebration after defeating Miami, Ryan’s husband received the game ball from McDermott.

“I just want to say, men, I couldn’t have done it without you guys,” Bass told his teammates. “I’ve been through a lot. I just leaned on you guys, having you always there for me. For me to go out and do that for you guys means a lot.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Held Back Tears After Tyler Bass’ Game-Winning Field Goal



Bills quarterback Josh Allen could barely contain his emotions after Bass’ huge kick. During his on-field interview with CBS, Allen held back tears as he spoke about the team’s kicker.

“So happy for him, Allen explained during his postgame presser. “I got emotional in my little post-game speech out there. Just the trials and tribulations that he’s been through this year. Obviously missing one early in the day, hitting the pole. Another, you know, he could easily put it in the tank, and a 61-yard field goal to win a game against a division rival, it’s what stories are made of.

“And I love him. I respect him so much. Everybody in that locker room is so happy for him. And he’s our guy.”