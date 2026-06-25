Bills’ 6’5″, 305-lb ‘Underrated’ OL Receives Favorable Outlook Before Season

There’s a competition brewing at left guard for the Buffalo Bills this offseason between veteran Austin Corbett, whom the Bills signed this offseason, and 6’5″, 305-lb youngster Alec Anderson.

For now, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, the nod is tipping towards Corbett.

“Based on practices, Corbett has the early lead. ‘It’s important to see the technique and the communication,’ Brady said. ‘…I’m understanding that there is a point in the offseason, they’re only allowed to be so physical. So, it is hard to make some of the judgments.'”

Should the Bills go with the veteran, or are they not seeing the potential in Anderson?

Bills’ ‘Underrated’ OL Alec Anderson Receives Favorable Outlook Before Season

Pro Football Focus sees Alec Anderson’s worth, writing that he’s an underrated guard entering the 2026 season.

“Although he has yet to enter a season as a full-time starter, that could change in 2026,” PFF’s Daire Carragher wrote. “Across 542 snaps over the past two seasons, he earned a 76.0 PFF grade while filling in as a reserve, potentially doing enough to convince Buffalo he is ready for a permanent role at left guard.”

Anderson has been active for all 17 games since 2024, starting six and proving he can handle a full-time gig at left guard.

However, the Bills seem to be pleased with what they’ve seen from Austin Corbett thus far.

“[Corbett has] seen so much, also from the Kromer tree, so that helps a lot,” center Connor McGovern said. “…Alec, I think the past few years, being the backup center, it’s really slowed down the game for him and allowed him to see more.”

Despite the competition with Corbett, Anderson isn’t shying away from the challenge.

“I’m going to show up as Alec Anderson at camp, and I’m going to do my thing,” he said. I’m going to ball,” he said. I’m going to be nasty. “I’m going to try to f— people up … and I’m going to let the stones drop how they do.”

Who Should Buffalo Start at Left Guard?

The Bills will start whoever gives the team the best chance to win in 2026. But looking at the situation long-term, giving 30-year-old Corbett the nod while having Anderson, who is still just 26 years old, more time to develop could be what’s best for Buffalo.

However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Anderson does win the starting spot at left guard come Week 1, and the Bills might lean towards Corbett as being a valuable depth piece, knowing he could also play center and right guard.

There are also injuries factoring in, which could lead to both Corbett and Anderson being on the field at the same time.

Regardless, a lot of the focus on offense will be on Buffalo’s interior linemen, with the left guard competition ongoing and former 2023 first-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence nearing a massive contract extension.