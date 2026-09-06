Bills Urged to Acquire Fan-Favorite DT From Division Rival to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills could look to bring in more defensive line help ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Buffalo recently hosted six defensive tackles for workouts, showing the Bills are still looking to improve their defensive line.

The Bills will open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Bills Urged to Trade for Harrison Phillips

Buffalo’s defensive line has some question marks going into the season, so the Bills could look to the trade market to add some depth.

The Bills’ defensive tackle group is led by Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, and T.J. Sanders, while the team did sign Greg Gaines for depth. However, NFL analyst Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report urges the team to add to the unit.

“Oliver is solid when healthy, while Sanders and Carter offer capable interior support and Jackson provides developmental help off the edge. Walker has promise on the interior but remains a work in progress, while the 30-year-old Gaines is not a player Buffalo should have to rely on heavily if injuries strike. This unit is fine for now, but that could change quickly with an injury or unexpected slump,” Gagnon wrote.

If the Bills do acquire some defensive tackle help, Gagnon believes they should re-acquire Harrison Phillips.

“If the Jets find themselves struggling, it could make sense for Buffalo to attempt to bring back the 30-year-old Phillips amid a walk year,” Gagnon added.

Phillips was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bills. He was with Buffalo until he signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings after the 2021 season.

In Phillips’ four years in Buffalo, he was a fan favorite and did make an impact. Although he’s 30-years-old, he’s still an effective rotational player and could be solid depth behind Oliver, Walker, and Sanders.

Phillips recorded 60 tackles, including 5 for a loss, and 0.5 sacks last season with the Jets.

Buffalo Works Out DTs

The Bills are looking to add some depth to their defensive line.

Buffalo worked out six defensive tackles, including a former Super Bowl champion. The most notable name the Bills worked out was Earnest Brown IV, who’s been in the NFL since he was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Brown IV won a Super Bowl in his rookie year with the Rams. Although he spent most of the season on the practice squad, he did appear in 5 games.

The other defensive tackles the Bills worked out were as follows, according to the NFL transactions wire:

Cole Brevard

Fatorma Mulbah

Haggai Ndubuisi

Jay Toia

Zion Wilson

The Bills open their season on the road against the Houston Texans and are a 1.5-point favorite.