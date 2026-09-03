Bills Take Close Look at 6 DT Options, Including Super Bowl Champion

The Buffalo Bills have their 53-man roster and practice squad set, but they are still looking to add more talent.

With Buffalo still having over a week before its first game of the 2026 NFL season, the Bills are looking to add depth to their defensive line.

The Bills open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Bills Workout Super Bowl Champion

The Bills were active with workouts on Thursday as Buffalo worked out six defensive linemen, with some of them having NFL experience.

The most notable name the Bills worked out was Earnest Brown IV, who’s been in the NFL since he was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Brown IV won a Super Bowl in his rookie year with the Rams. Although he spent most of the season on the practice squad, he did appear in 5 games.

Brown IV has since spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-5, 295lbs defensive tackle was waived as part of the final roster cuts. He’s recorded 14 tackles in his NFL career.

Buffalo Works Out 5 Others DTs

The other defensive tackles the Bills worked out were as follows, according to the NFL transactions wire:

Cole Brevard

Fatorma Mulbah

Haggai Ndubuisi

Jay Toia

Zion Wilson

Brevard went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and was with the Kansas City Chiefs in training camp. He began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Purdue and spent last season at Texas. Brevard recorded 57 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his college career.

Mulbah, meanwhile, is in his second NFL season, as he spent last year on the New York Jets practice squad. He spent camp with the Miami Dolphins but was waived on cutdown day. He played college football at Penn State and West Virginia.

Ndubuisi went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6 Nigerian has played in just 1 NFL game but has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ndubuisi didn’t start playing football until he was 18 and got invited to an NFL camp in London in late 2021.

Toia is a former seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. He played college football at USC and UCLA. In his lone season with Dallas, he recorded 3 tackles and was waived on cutdown day this year.

The final player the Bills hosted is Zion Wilson. Wilson spent last year at East Carolina recording 42 tackles and 7 sacks. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Buffalo Safety Praises D-Line

Although the Bills are hosting six defensive tackles, veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson praised the defensive line.

Gardner-Johnson believes the Bills’ defensive line is comparable to the Eagles’ defensive line that helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl while he was there.

“I don’t want to put no bulletin board material up there, but they’re like the line that I played with in the Super Bowl. I got guys up front,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Some drafted guys, TJ Parker, Zane (Durant), we got name guys that can make plays, we not just depending on one guy. Go out there, rotate, and keep them fresh.”

Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite against Houston in Week 1.