Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire 9-Year Veteran Safety Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills‘ defense has been an issue this season, and they could explore the trade market to bolster it.

Buffalo is on its bye week and is 5-1 and atop the AFC East, now 1.5 games up on the New England Patriots, who fell to 4-3 after their loss to the Chicago Bears.

Yet, the Bills’ defense is an issue, especially at safety, as C.J. Gardner-Johnson has struggled. So, Buffalo is urged to make a bold move to acquire an impact safety ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Jessie Bates

The Bills’ secondary has struggled, as the offseason signing of Gardner-Johnson hasn’t worked out.

With Gardner-Johnson suspended for a game, the Bills could take a look at Damar Hamlin or Jalen Kilgore opposite Cole Bishop. Yet, Buffalo analyst Chris Trapasso of SB Nation urges the team to acquire Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons.

“For quite a while now, Bates has been one of the NFL’s premier play-making safeties,” Trapasso wrote. “He’s third among active players in career interceptions with 27. 2021 is the only season to date he has not reached at least three picks. At 6’1” and 210 pounds, Bates has quality size but is know for his rangy coverage, instincts, and plus ball skills. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2025, his third such distinction.

“The cherry on top — Bates has been a very reliable tackler for a long time. The 2024 campaign is the only year in which his missed tackle rate reached double digits, and it’s currently a rather low 8.3% entering Week 7.”

Safety is one of the biggest needs for the Bills, yet Kilgore did show flashes of potential after Gardner-Johnson was ejected.

“With a projected asking price of a third-round pick (or even a second-rounder), if I was Brandon Beane and our staff deemed we’d make a trade-deadline play at safety, the first call I’d make would be to Falcons GM Ian Cunningham about Bates,” Trapasso added.

Bates is in his ninth NFL season and would immediately bolster the Bills’ secondary.

Buffalo Gets Positive Suspension News

The Bills saw Gardner-Johnson get suspended for one game due to spitting at Brock Bowers.

Then, Bills special teams ace Sam Franklin got suspended for spitting, too. However, he claimed he never did it and appealed it.

Now, the NFL rescinded the suspension and instead just fined Franklin.

“Hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has reduced the discipline of Sam Franklin from a one-game suspension to a fine of $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct,” NFL Vice President of Football & International Communications Michael Signora wrote on his official X account on Friday.

It’s massive news for the Bills, as Franklin is a key part of their special teams and will be needed.

Buffalo returns to the field on Nov. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.