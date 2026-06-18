Bills Urged to Make Key Move Before 2026 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills have been active this offseason, overhauling their roster, but they still could make one more move.

Buffalo has done a nice job re-signing impact young players they draft, and the Bills could extend another. Ahead of the start of the NFL season, NFL insider Aaron Schatz of ESPN urges the Bills to extend star offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

“Extend right guard O’Cyrus Torrence. The Bills don’t have too many major contracts ending after the 2026 season. But it would be good to keep their offensive line continuity by re-upping Torrence,” Schatz wrote. “He is far from the best guard in the league. Last season, he ranked above average in ESPN’s pass block win rate (93.3%, 25th) and run block win rate (74.1%, 13th). He’s also still just 26 years old, so he’s right in his prime.”

The Bills selected Torrence in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s become a key part of their offensive line. Although Buffalo is right up against the cap and it’s hard to pay premium money for guards, extending Torrence does make sense.

Torrence is 26 and can be a key part of the offensive line for years to come, helping stabilize it.

Torrence’s Contract Gets Comparable

With how well Torrence has played, he should be in line for a good payday.

But what exactly the Bills would be willing to pay an offensive guard is uncertain. Yet, Buffalo likely got a good idea after the New York Jets signed Joe Tippmann to a 4-year, $66.4M extension with $34.9M guaranteed.

Torrence and Tippman were selected in the same draft and same round, so it’s likely the kind of deal the Bills guard will be looking for.

However, Torrence has been slightly better on stats, like fewer penalties, but Tippman slightly edged him out on pressure rate. So, a deal around $16 million per season is likely what Torrence will be looking for on a multi-year deal.

Bills Have Intriguing Offensive Guard Battle

Although Torrence is locked in at right guard, the Bills have a question mark at left guard.

Ahead of training camp, there is a battle between Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett. Although Anderson has been a key part of the offensive line for years, and Corbett was signed this offseason, it appears Corbett is the frontrunner to win the job, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

“The battle for the left guard spot continues between free agent addition Austin Corbett and returning backup and jumbo tight end Alec Anderson,” Getzenberg wrote. “Based on practices, Corbett has the early lead. For the past two seasons, Anderson has been active for all 17 games, starting six. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Corbett, a nine-year veteran, spent the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.”

However, Bills head coach Joe Brady said he wanted to see both of them get reps with the starters in camp and preseason games.

Yet, it does appear that Corbett could very well be starting at left guard for the Bills come Week 1.