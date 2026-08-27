Veteran Bills QB Gets Honest About His Future in Buffalo Amid Cut Speculation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele has a chance to make a final audition for the 53-man roster on Thursday, starting and likely getting extensive playing time in the team’s final preseason game.

It may not be enough to get Buechele onto the final roster, but he likely still has a future with the team.

The practice squad veteran spoke out ahead of Thursday’s game, revealing what keeps him coming back to Buffalo despite few chances to join the active roster.

Shane Buechele Loves Playing in Buffalo

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Buechele said he has continued to re-sign with Buffalo’s practice squad because he loves the atmosphere and the players and coaches around him.

“I love it here. I think the guys here are great. I love the guys,” Buechele told WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio. “I love the coaching staff, the people in the building are great. It’s hard to beat this place. You know what I mean? Whenever you are happy walking in every single day, and excited to go to work, I think that’s rare. And so whenever you find that, man, it’s hard to leave.”

Buechele spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before coming to Buffalo and has been in the league since 2021, but got his first chance to appear in an NFL game last season. The Chiefs signed him after injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew and Buechele appeared in one game, completing 7-of-14 passes for 88 yards.

Buechele is not expected to make the final roster in Buffalo, with Josh Allen as the No. 1 and Kyle Allen his backup.