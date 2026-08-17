Ex-Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Signs With Hated NFC Franchise

The Dallas Cowboys have added 1 of the NFL’s greatest pass rushers of all time to their new-look defense.

“ESPN source: Eight-time Pro-Bowl LB Von Miller is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday night. “Miller is from Texas, went to Texas A&M, and now is headed to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Miller played the 2025 season for the Washington Commanders on a 1-year, $6.1 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks while only playing 34 percent of the defensive snaps.

He played 3 seasons for the Buffalo Bills from 2022 to 2024 — perhaps the most disappointing stretch of his career and included the lone season in his legendary career where he didn’t register a sack.

Just like with the Commanders, Miller’s deal with the Cowboys will be a 1-year contract.

“Here we Goooooooooo,” Miller wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday night with a photoshopped image of himself in a No. 40 jersey for the Cowboys — the number he wore in high school and in college at Texas A&M.

Von Miller Teased Return to Texas on IG

The writing had been on the wall for Miller to return to his home state.

On July 8, the 37-year-old edge rusher, 7-time NFL All-Pro, and Super Bowl MVP seemed to tease that he was signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in a pretty direct way — posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram stories of himself in a Dallas Cowboys jersey wearing the No. 24 he wore for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Miller used “They Don’t Know” by Paul Wall as the music over the photo, only further adding to the mystery.

“Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, played in every regular-season game for the Commanders — the 1st time he’s done that since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

Cowboys Taking By-Committee Approach in 2026

Less than 1 month from the start of the regular season, perhaps the best way to describe the Cowboys’ approach at edge rusher in 2026 is “by committee” until further notice.

The Cowboys haven’t had an identity at edge rusher since trading NFL All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season, but should be much improved at the spot after some pretty significant struggles in 2026.

Dallas traded for 1 former 1st-round pick in Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, then added another 1st-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft with UCF’s Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

Those 2, along with 2nd-year edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, should at least start the season as the primary rotation of edge rushers for the Cowboys — with no separation between any of them right now.

Now, with Miller in the mix, that rotation could be upended — in the best way possible.

Tracking Von Miller’s Legendary Career

There would be some pretty incredible storylines with Miller if he is indeed headed toward playing with the Cowboys.

Miller 1st gained football fame as a superstar at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs before becoming the No. 2 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, where he was a 2-time All-American and Butkus Award winner.

Miller owns 1 of the greatest individual performances in Super Bowl history in the Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection and 6 tackles.

Headed into his 16th NFL season, Miller has 138.5 career sacks and is just 3.0 sacks from the No. 10 spot on the NFL’s career sacks list. Miller also won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season.