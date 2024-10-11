Bills Predicted to Trade $120 Million Edge Rusher After Struggles

The Buffalo Bills have stuck by Von Miller through struggles and suspension, but one report suggests the team could be ready to move on.

The $120 million edge rusher was in the midst of a bounce-back season after a major downturn in 2023 when the league announced that he would be suspended for four games.

Miller had been charged last year after a domestic incident, with the league handing down punishment despite the Bills edge rusher saying the charges had been dropped. Miller has already served the first game of the suspension, missing the team’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports suggested that the team be willing to part with Miller at the upcoming trade deadline.

Bills Ship Von Miller to NFC East

In a story suggesting trade deadline moves for all 32 NFL teams, Benjamin suggested the Bills could send Miller to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Eagles probably shouldn’t be in the business of adding aging defenders. But they badly need a pass rush, and Miller, though suspended until Week 8, was a Pro Bowler under Vic Fangio in Denver,” Benjamin wrote.

The Bills have not given any public indication that they plan to move Miller and have stood by the edge rusher during his struggles. He had difficulty after returning from a torn ACL last season, making just three total tackles in 12 games last season.

Miller had been off to a stronger start in 2024, making 3.0 sacks through four games.

Other insiders have suggested the Bills could be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline, adding a new weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Benjamin also suggested the Bills could trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“Maybe the Browns would eat some of Cooper’s remaining contract to appease the seemingly disinterested pass catcher,” Benjamin wrote. “Josh Allen would surely sign off if it meant getting a bona fide No. 1 out wide.”

ESPN’s Ben Solak also suggested the Bills could target All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who has asked the Las Vegas Raiders for a trade.

Von Miller to Miss Time

Miller will be sidelined for the next three games after the league handed down a suspension related to last year’s incident. The All-Pro edge rusher had been accused by police of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman last year, though both he and his longtime girlfriend denied an assault had taken place. Miller told reporters in July that the legal process had ended with no charges.

“No charges were ever filed and the case is closed. I’m able to just move forward and focus solely on football,” Miller said, via John Wawrow of The Associated Press.

“My life is all about football right now and my kids, and being the best teammate and best football player I can possibly be,” he added. “I’m happy to be here with the Buffalo Bills. I’m happy to just be in this moment, living my life and do the things that we do normally.”

Miller will be eligible to return after the team’s Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.