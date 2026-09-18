Keon Coleman Injury Update: Bills Wide Receiver’s Scary Moment vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills don’t have the kind of bad luck that would see them lose not 1 but 2 of their best wide receivers in a single game.

After their top pass-catcher, D.J. Moore, went down with an inury, Bills fans had to hold their breath through a commercial break after watching wide receiver Keon Coleman go down in pain against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football

“They’re waving people out right away,” TNF color commentator Kirk Herbstreit said.

Just minutes later, though, Coleman was back, with 3 receptions for 33 yards as the Bills went into halftime with a 27-10 lead.

“Looks like your garden-variety low ankle sprain,” Banged Up Bills wrote on its official X account. “Can see the ankle/foot roll under as he falls down. Was able to walk off & get taped up, able to immediately return.”

Keon Coleman Under Massive Pressure in 2026

Coleman, for all intents and purposes, has been a net negative for the Bills since they selected him in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted Coleman would be the biggest bust on Buffalo’s roster in 2026 — the 3rd season of his 4-year, $10 million rookie contract.

“Keon Coleman faces palpable pressure entering his third season,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Head coach Joe Brady said he turned down trade offers for the wideout despite his recent struggles. In 2025, the Bills benched Coleman and listed him as a healthy inactive for multiple games. Clearly, they expect more from the 2024 second-rounder and still believe he can make a significant developmental leap, but it’s unlikely to happen this year. The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wideout DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. With that new addition, Coleman doesn’t have a clear pathway to a big role in the passing attack. Moore, slot wideout Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid will probably see most of the targets, which leaves few opportunities for any other pass-catcher to make a significant impact.”

Keon Coleman: Reputation for Screwing Things Up

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bills benched Coleman for being late to team meetings in 2024 and was a healthy scratch for 3 more games.

In 2025, Coleman was benched for “off-field timing issues” — aka being late to team meetings.

Coleman got an extra dose of humiliation when Bills owner Terry Pegula cited picking Coleman as 1 of the reasons former head coach Sean McDermott was fired following an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos — a game in which Coleman had a touchdown reception.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Coleman has 67 receptions for 960 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 26 games — tantalizing numbers.

“Getting benched four games, some (expletive) like that … unacceptable,” Coleman told ESPN’s Alaine Getzenberg on May 19. “Ended off on a decent note, had a touchdown [in the playoffs), so that was — I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost, it was just a positive to end the season on. But we lost. So, that was another negative to erase that. But, I mean, I don’t need self-motivation, though. I know what I am here to do and what I am capable of doing.”