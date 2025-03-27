Hi, Subscriber

‘Win-Win’ Trade Scenario Sees Opportunity for Bills to Move Up in Round One

Emeka Egbuka
Getty
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

One can’t say the Buffalo Bills haven’t been willing to take some chances regarding offseason moves throughout the majority of the Josh Allen era.

Trades involving Stefon Diggs and moving up in the first round to select players like Dalton Kincaid, Kaiir Elam, and the aforementioned Allen prove GM Brandon Beane isn’t afraid to move up the draft board in an attempt to land an impact player.

Well, one recent article suggests the Bills may have an ideal trade partner if they would like to move up from No. 30 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Minnesota Vikings Named as Potential Trade Partner with Bills in Round One

There isn’t a team in the league that wouldn’t like to move up in the NFL Draft. The driving forces behind all deals always involves two things: who is the player a team is targeting and what would it cost to move up.

In a recent article that details more than a handful of win-win first-round trades, draft analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com detailed why he thinks the Bills could have a dance partner with the Minnesota Vikings in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Reuter wrote, “The Vikings head into the draft with just four picks because of various trades, including one for edge rusher Dallas Turner in last year’s first round. Buffalo, Philadelphia and other teams aware of that fact might be hounding general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the 24th pick. Minnesota adds two fourth-round selections to its war chest is still be able to select a much-needed defensive back at 30th overall.”

The Vikings were quite aggressive in free agency this offseason while looking to capitalize on having a starting quarterback on a rookie deal, but one priority that still should be on the Minnesota’s mind should be to surrounder J.J. McCarthy with young talent around him. Trading down with the Bills, who does possess some additional picks in this draft, does make sense.

Reuter added, “In this scenario, I could see them targeting a receiver (Isaiah Bond or Emeka Egbuka), defensive tackle (Kenneth Grant or Derrick Harmon) or secondary help (Nick Emmanwori or Azareye’h Thomas).”

Reuter detailed the price to move up for Buffalo would be a pair of fourth-round picks (No. 109 & 132 overall) to move up six spots to No. 24 overall.

This price isn’t too catastrophic and would allow the Bills to retain their pair of second-round picks in the draft, which hold a bit more value than the pair of fourth-rounders.

If there was a scenario where the Bills saw a prospect they love fall to No. 24 overall, then this easily could be viewed as a ‘win-win’ scenario for both teams.

Who Could the Bills Target at No. 24 Overall?

Reuter mentioned six players who could be on the Bills’ radar in this range, with a pair of defensive tackles (Kenneth Grant and Derrick Harmon), wide receivers (Emeka Egbuka and Isaiah Bond), and defensive backs (Nick Emmanwori and Azareye’h Thomas) being named.

Other prospects who could be worth moving up to get would include Michigan CB Will Johnson, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, and Texas WR Matthew Golden.

