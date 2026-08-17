Bills Bring 6-foot-5, 291-Pound Former 1st-Round Pick in for Workout

The Buffalo Bills might be looking to reboot the career of a failed former 1st-round pick to create depth on the defensive front.

“The Buffalo Bills worked out four players on Monday, including former 1st-round pick DL Taven Bryan,” NFL Trade Rumors’ Logan Ulrich wrote.

Bryan, 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, started 2025 with the Cincinnati Bengals and ended the year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Through his 1st 8 seasons, Bryan has career earnings of approximately $20.6 million.

The Ravens put Bryan on their practice squad in September 2025 and elevated him to the active roster on November 15 after he became something of a good luck charm in a midseason run of 3 straight victories.

Taven Bryan First Round Bust in AFC South

Bryan, 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, was a 1st-round pick (No. 29 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

Bryan signed a 4-year, $10.15 million rookie contract and became a free agent after the 2021 season. He played for the Browns on a 1-year, $4 million contract, then played 2 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and 2024.

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Interesting Twist to Bryan Going to Ravens

There was some irony with Bryan ending up with the Ravens. He’s perhaps best known for being one of the last few picks to go off the board before Baltimore selected 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with the final pick of the first round — just 3 picks after Bryan was selected.

“Former general manager Dave Caldwell’s stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars was marred with baffling decisions,” Black & Teal’s Carlos Sanchez wrote in July. “One of the worst ones probably was picking Taven Bryan over Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft … But instead of the best passer available at that moment, Caldwell chose to fortify the defensive trenches. Fast forward to 2025, and Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, while Bryan’s career is hanging by a thread.”