Former Bills WR Looking to Resurrect Career With Jaguars: Report

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones is exploring a familiar path back to relevance in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran wide receiver is set to visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a franchise where he once experienced the best stretch of his career.

Jones entered the league in 2017 as a second-round pick by the Bills, spending his first three seasons in western New York before bouncing to the Las Vegas Raiders and, eventually, Jacksonville.

Jay Jones Set to Visit Jaguars in Bid to Revive His NFL Career

Now, after a disappointing and injury-shortened run with the Arizona Cardinals, Zay Jones is looking for a fresh opportunity to prove he still has plenty left to offer an NFL offense.

A potential reunion with the Jaguars would mark his second stint with the franchise, where he had the best year of his nine-year career with 82 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns.

This time around, Jones isn’t chasing a starting role or a big contract: He’s simply trying to find stable footing again after a career that has included flashes of real production sandwiched between injuries, inconsistency, and, most recently, a nearly invisible season in the desert with just 12 catches for 183 yards and zero TDs.

His rookie year showed promise, but his production never fully broke out during his three seasons in Buffalo, and the Bills decided to trade him to the Raiders in 2019.

Bills Excited About Addition of Rookie WR Skyler Bell

As for the Bills, the organization is pumped up about the addition of wide receiver Skyler Bell, who the team drafted in the fourth round this year.

“We really like Bell,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “A lot. He’s a guy we think can play inside and outside.”

Here’s more on what Bell brings to the Bills via Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who graded Bell as the 19th-best receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft:

“A two-year starter at UConn, Bell lined up both outside (61.1 percent of snaps) and inside (36.4 percent) in former offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis’ scheme. After things didn’t work out at Wisconsin, he transferred to UConn and led the Huskies in receiving the past two seasons. In 2025, he became the first consensus All-American in UConn history. He set single-season school records for catches (101) and touchdown grabs (13).

Bell has proven that he can handle a high volume of targets. He has a smooth release package and attacks the defender’s leverage to give his quarterback a window. He is natural at maintaining his play speed through route cuts and stems, and he shows a knack for finding space after the catch (averaged 8.2 yards after catch per reception in 2025). He needs to fight harder for catch space when things get crowded, but he clearly listened to the feedback that his hands needed to improve in 2025 (NFL scout: ‘He wore out the JUGS machine.’).”

Look for Bell to get involved early on the Bills’ offense alongside DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman at WR.