Panthers Predicted to Add Pro Bowl Quarterback in NFL Trade Deadline Stunner

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a playoff appearance in 2025, but also a losing record. So while they had some success, Carolina is looking to find more in 2026, and quarterback Bryce Young will hold the keys.

The reports are that the Panthers are using a wait-and-see approach with Young when it comes to a contract extension, and likely won’t make a decision until after this season. So while Young has had a slight upward trajectory over his career, Carolina is making sure he’s the guy before handing out a monster contract.

There is a world, however, where Young doesn’t improve, and the Panthers decide to move on from their young signal-caller. In that event, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks Carolina needs to trade for a certain Pro Bowl quarterback.

“If Young regresses, the Panthers may try to pivot at quarterback midseason to make it back to the playoffs in a winnable division that didn’t have a team above .500 last year,” wrote Moton. “In that predicament, they shouldn’t turn to Kenny Pickett or Will Grier. Neither has had much success on the pro level. If Young isn’t the guy, the Panthers should pursue San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones.”

Would the Panthers Actually Make a Trade for Mac Jones?

Jones has been at the forefront of NFL trade discussions for some time now. With an established starter in Brock Purdy, the 49ers could potentially look to move Jones for a nice return. But would the Panthers really move off of Young in favor of the older Jones?

Last year, Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns to six interceptions with a 69.6 percent completion percentage, and rocketed himself to the top of the trade conversations. But he wouldn’t come cheap.

“The Athletic’s Jeff Howe believes the 49ers could demand a first-round pick for Jones,” continued Moton. “If that’s the case, the Panthers should inquire with the intent to make him their long-term starter, which would end Young’s tenure in Carolina. Jones is three years older than Young, but he’s shown the ability to perform at a high level with two different teams—the New England Patriots in his 2021 rookie year and the 49ers last season.”

Bryce Young Continues to Earn the Respect of His Teammates

Moving on from Young would be quite the shock, especially considering the respect he’s garnered from his teammates, including Jalen Coker, who just signed a huge extension of his own.

“I think it really goes back to just him as a person. You know, his leadership, the way that you know, he commands the room,” said Coker. “You want to play for a guy like that, you know, especially when he’s amped up out there having a good time. You know, the whole team feeds off of that energy. I mean, and he’s really, really good at football. Like, I mean, he makes the hard stuff look so easy, and I’m just truly blessed to be able to be out there with him, and you know, just continue to win games.”

If the Panthers struggle and the blame gets put on Young, an extension may not be in the cards. Still, a trade for Jones seems very improbable.