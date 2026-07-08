Free Agent Brady Christensen Revealed His Thoughts on a Potential Panthers Reunion

Free agent lineman Brady Christensen is now fully healthy again after tearing his Achilles last October, and he’s on the hunt for his next job opportunity.

Christensen has spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers up to this point, and he remains open to a reunion.

“I’ve kept in contact with the Panthers,” Christensen said to the Charlotte Observer. “They’ve been amazing throughout my whole career, this process. Yeah, so we’re still in contact. Excited to see where that goes.”

But while his former team has kept in touch, it’s clear that Christensen isn’t just going to settle. He’s looking for a team that can offer a starting job right away.

“I think my ideal situation is to go in and compete,” Christensen said. “I don’t care about what position I play; I feel comfortable everywhere now. So the ideal situation is just go and compete and find the field again. Being able to play on Sundays is my goal.”

Brady Christensen’s Future in Carolina is Up in the Air

Christensen has been a versatile asset for the Panthers, playing all five positions up front at one point or another. But his recent injury history and the additions of Rasheed Walker and Luke Fortner in free agency and rookie Monroe Freeling might make a reunion difficult.

While both sides appear to have remained in contact, Christensen knows he needs to do what’s best for him in the end.

“I’m always looking for the best opportunity, not only for me, but for my family as well,” Christensen continued. “In the NFL, especially on the O-Line, you don’t have a long career, so you’re always looking for that best opportunity. The next opportunity to get back on the field, have good games, have good film, so you can keep going from there.”

Bryce Young Turning Heads at Panthers Minicamp

Quarterback Bryce Young is entering a pivotal year as he seeks a new contract, and could use all the help he can get up front. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, he’s already trending up after Panthers minicamp.

“Young makes the list not necessarily because of what he did with his arm or legs, but for how he used his voice,” wrote Person. “From the first OTA practice when he railed on his receivers and tight ends for dropping passes following a sudden rainstorm to the opening minicamp session when he jawed with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and other members of the first-team defense, Young set the tone. Coming off their first playoff berth since 2017, this is a big season for the Panthers to show last season wasn’t a fluke. It’s also an important one for Young to prove he’s worthy of a contract that makes him one of the higher-paid quarterbacks in the league. Young didn’t wait until training camp to let his teammates know what’s at stake.”

After deciding to wait to extend Young, the Panthers are hoping to see 2026 be their quarterback’s best yet. Having a strong offensive line will go a long ways towards that, but Christensen ultimately may not be in Carolina’s plans.