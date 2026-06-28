Panthers Stock Up/Down Has Bryce Young and Key DT Trending in Opposite Directions

The Carolina Panthers are entering a pivotal year in 2026 with a lot riding the success, or failure, of the season.

Quarterback Bryce Young is hoping for an extension after getting passed over this offseason, while wide receiver Xavier Legette simply hopes to have a roster spot. There’s plenty of other storylines to watch once training camp rolls around, but who has their stocking trending either up or down after OTA’s and minicamp?

The Panthers Are Seeing Improvement from their Franchise Player

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, players like receiver Jalen Coker, cornerback Corey Thornton and Jonathan Brooks have all been trending up, but the most important player to be on the rise is Young.

“Young makes the list not necessarily because of what he did with his arm or legs, but for how he used his voice,” wrote Person. “From the first OTA practice when he railed on his receivers and tight ends for dropping passes following a sudden rainstorm to the opening minicamp session when he jawed with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and other members of the first-team defense, Young set the tone. Coming off their first playoff berth since 2017, this is a big season for the Panthers to show last season wasn’t a fluke. It’s also an important one for Young to prove he’s worthy of a contract that makes him one of the higher-paid quarterbacks in the league. Young didn’t wait until training camp to let his teammates know what’s at stake.”

After a rough couple of years that included a benching and plenty of losses, Young responded by throwing 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025. Still needing to see more though, the Panthers opted to wait on an extension, something that seems Young may have taken personally. Despite making the playoffs, the Panthers were just 8-9, so there’s plenty of room for growth before the team decides to dish out $150 million.

The Panthers Are Still Waiting on a Return on Investment for a Defensive Tackle

It’s not all been sunshine and rainbows, however, as Person noted several players who have their stocks trending the wrong direction.

Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and Kenny Pickett were named as players who have been trending down, but the most concerning player might be defensive tackle Turk Wharton, who has had nagging injuries since joining the Panthers.

“Wharton has had trouble staying on the field since signing a three-year, $45 million deal in 2024. The Super Bowl-winner with the Kansas City Chiefs played in only nine games in his first season in Carolina due to hamstring and toe injuries. Now he’s rehabbing from offseason neck surgery, and watched the defensive line drills in street clothes during some of the OTAs. The Panthers expect Wharton to play this season, but haven’t said when. Wharton is expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform list before camp,” Person wrote.

While Carolina has said they hope to get Wharton back this season, his prior history hasn’t given any indication that it will happen. His chances to play in 2026 might be equal to the chances that he won’t at all, and the defense could use him on the interior.