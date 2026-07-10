Panthers’ Bryce Young Gets Horrible Prediction for the 2026 Season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young took a step up in 2026. He was one of the main reasons Carolina was able to make the playoffs.

In a bold prediction, Bleacher Report believes that Bryce Young will bust during the 2026 season. Will it happen? It’s tough to tell, but pressure will be on the young quarterback as he enters a contract year.

“The 24-year-old signal-caller made strides in the previous season, but the Panthers still finished 26th in total passing yards for the term,” Moe Moton wrote in the Bleacher Report article.

“Young will likely need to show that he can be a productive, high-volume passer, when necessary, this year, and that seems unlikely because of a tough schedule. Young could regress as he faces more division leaders this year than last season.”

Bryce Young Listed in NFL Top 100

Young has always been a great competitor, and it took him a while to find his stride in the NFL. After a stellar 2025 season, he led the Carolina Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“The latest accolade came Tuesday, when the Panthers quarterback came in at No. 98 in the NFL Top 100. It’s not exactly winning the Heisman Trophy or being chosen first overall in the draft, but it is an acknowledgment of the way the arrow is pointing here,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

In a typical Bryce Young answer, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is just looking forward to putting in more work.

“I mean, I’m grateful for it, but I can’t let that be a motivating factor for me,” Young said in the Carolina Panthers article. “I think in sports, just in life, there’s going to be ups, there’s going to be downs. I can’t control stuff like that, so I think for me, even if it is positive at the time, I can’t flip-flop.