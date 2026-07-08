Panthers’ Jaycee Horn Achieves Offseason Milestone

Jaycee Horn has proven to be one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. His competitive drive cannot be understated.

To add to his resume, Horn has been listed 76th in the NFL Top 100 list.

“Now, Horn has another accolade to add to his resume: a top 100 player in the NFL,” Kassidy Hill wrote in a Carolina Panthers article. “The ranking system, determined by votes from players in the league in 2025, voted Horn as the 76th overall player in the league last season.

“The honor comes after a 2025 season for Horn that saw him finish with a career-best five interceptions. That number was the best amongst cornerbacks and tied for second across the entire league. He had eight total passes defensed, 37 tackles, and finished with a 66.1 coverage grade in zone.”

Horn Was Named to Second Stright Pro Bowl in 2025

Jaycee Horn is a former top 10 pick out of the University of South Carolina. Horn has spent five years in the league. Racking up Pro Bowls seems to be the mission for him.

“I’ve been healthy the last two years, been to two Pro Bowls, and now I’m just trying to keep that going and maybe just keep racking them up year after year after year. Maybe I can catch up, and I won’t even think about the three I missed before,” Horn said in the Carolina Panthers article. “But yeah, I know it’s just still a blessing to be in this league and make money playing a kids’ game.

“So I’m so focused on just trying to keep my game at a high level and just seeing where it falls at the end of the day.”

The Carolina Panthers’ secondary ranked 30th in the NFL in 2025 according to the Sharp Football Analysis positional unit rankings. Only two teams were worse than the Carolina Panthers, according to the rankings. Horn was like a Lamborghini under a dirty garage in 2025.

Jaycee Horn Praised by Teammates

“The shutdown corner man and the boundary, hard to beat, can’t really beat him,” said teammate Robert Hunt in the Panthers article. “Loves the game, wants to be good. Speaks for itself.”

Jaycee Horn signed a 4-year, $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers in 2025. He definitely earned his extension and proved it during 2025.

“For me, I’m mainly just thinking team. Like we had a successful year this year in going to the playoffs, and I feel like we kind of figured out how to win and figured out what winning feels like,” Horn said in the article.

The Carolina Panthers have a lot to make up for defensively after last year. As a result, they were able to steal some of the best talent out of free agency.

Carolina signed the former Eagles Pass Rusher Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120 Million contract. In addition to Phillips, the team also signed Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million deal. Lloyd proved he was one of the most versatile linebackers in the league in 2025.

Safe to say that Horn has some help on the defensive side of the ball and hopefully Carolina can pick up where they left off in 2025.