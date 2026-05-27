Panthers’ Bryce Young Sends Brutal Message to His Team During OTAs

The Carolina Panthers started OTAs on May 26 and Bryce Young is already setting the tone.

Bryce Young was very vocal during practice as his teammates were dropping passes, slipping on the grass, underthrows, and overthrows.

“It’s not raining anymore; clean this s— up now!” Young screamed during practice yesterday. “It’s not f—– raining,” Young continued. “We need better execution!”

“It was nearly 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when Young jogged across the field to set up for another rep of drills, playing pitch-and-catch as receivers cycled through their route trees. He was not happy. There’d been drops. Slips on the grass. Overthrows and underthrows and tosses otherwise off target. Part of that was due to a mini monsoon that swept through the first 10 minutes or so of practice, sure,” Alex Zietlow wrote in a Charlotte Observer article.

Bryce Young’s Prove It Year

It’s easy to understand Bryce Young’s sense of urgency since he is entering a contract year. His rookie deal, signed in 2023, is a four‑year, $37.96 million contract with a $24.6 million signing bonus, giving him a 2028 free agent status, according to Spotrac.

Bryce Young took a step forward in 2025. Young played 16 games in the 2025 NFL season. He threw 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Considering that the Panthers are an up-and-coming team, they know what they have in Bryce Young. He showed last year he is more than capable of being the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers for years to come. However, they have to protect him.

Carolina selected offensive tackle Monroe Freeling out of the University of Georgia.

“The Panthers’ offensive line had issues in 2025, ranking 23rd in pass block win rate, 28th in run block win rate, and 29th in pressure rate allowed. That made offensive line one of the Panthers’ biggest need. Freeling, 21, isn’t the most experienced player — 18 starts — but he was a second-team All-SEC selection and gave up only seven pressures at left tackle last season.” An ESPN article says.

Future Could Be Special in Carolina

Tetairoa McMillan will be a proven target for Bryce Young for years to come. The rookie wide receiver led the Carolina Panthers in receiving yards breaking the rookie franchise record previously held by Kelvin Benjamin.

McMillan started all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. The PFWA Rookie of the Year caught 70 passes on 122 targets for 1,014 yards and 7 touchdowns. In addition, McMillan was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team showing that he could be a future star in the NFL.

Young once raved about ‘T-Mac’ having a great 2025 season.

“TMac, he was him,” Bryce Young is quoted as saying in a Carolina Panthers Article. “He was, he’s exactly who he’s been. He was elite; he’s a special player.”

“I feel like we have a strong foundation of guys. I think that they — it’s definitely something foundation-wise that we can definitely build upon,” Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan said during his end-of season press conference. “And that’s my job and my team’s job and the coach’s job and all of us collaborating together to bring the right guys and build this thing the right way.”