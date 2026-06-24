Panthers Star Quarterback Receives NFL Top 100 Ranking

After a rough first few years with the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young took a huge leap in 2025. As a result, the quarterback has been named to the NFL’s Top 100 list.

“The latest accolade came Tuesday, when the Panthers quarterback came in at No. 98 in the NFL Top 100. It’s not exactly winning the Heisman Trophy or being chosen first overall in the draft, but it is an acknowledgment of the way the arrow is pointing here,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

Young has always been a great competitor, and it took him a while to find his stride in the NFL. After a stellar 2025 season, he led the Carolina Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Bryce Young’s Humbled Response to Getting Better

In a typical Bryce Young answer, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is just looking forward to putting in more work.

“I mean, I’m grateful for it, but I can’t let that be a motivating factor for me,” Young said in the Carolina Panthers article. “I think in sports, just in life, there’s going to be ups, there’s going to be downs. I can’t control stuff like that, so I think for me, even if it is positive at the time, I can’t flip-flop.