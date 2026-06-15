Panthers WR Sends Clear Message About Proving His Worth During 2026 Season

There is no doubt Xavier Legette needs to be better during the 2026 season. One could argue he is playing for his career in this upcoming season.
The Carolina Panthers selected first-round wide receivers in back-to-back drafts in 2024 and 2025. Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 and Legette in 2024.
McMillan has shined in his short days as a Carolina Panther, but we cannot say the same for Xavier Legette.
Legette recently made comments on needing to be better during 2026.
“My main thing is just to have a better year than my first two years,” Legette said Thursday in the The Charlotte Observer. “I can’t — I can’t — have another year like I did last year. I can’t do that.”
Xavier Legette Has Struggled with Carolina
The former first round draft pick has not shown much improvement while he has been in the league. As a result, there were rumors going around if the Panthers should trade the wideout.
A potential trade proposal from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had Legette being traded for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman would end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead. According to Barnwell, the Panthers would have given up a fifth-round draft pick to get Pittman.
After struggling the find his stride in the city of Charlotte, it’s clear Carolina still believes Legette can be great. After all, the Carolina Panthers did use a first-round pick on the wideout.
With two years under his belt, Legette has 860 yards in total.
“Legette saw 84 targets as a rookie in 2024, collecting 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns. It wasn’t an explosion onto the scene, but it laid a foundation to build on moving forward.” Bobby Kownack wrote in an NFL article.
“Instead, the big-bodied wideout saw his numbers decline across the board during the 2025 campaign. His targets fell to 64, which he turned into 363 yards and three scores on 35 catches. He managed only two outings with over 40 receiving yards. Meanwhile, McMillan shined with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven TDs.”
Jalen Coker Extension Puts Pressure On Legette
The Carolina Panthers have extended Jalen Coker to a three-year, $35 million deal. Coker made his name known during the 2025 season with some breakout performances.
The 6’3, 208-pound wideout had himself a breakout playoff performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
Coker caught 9 passes on 12 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown. Despite Coker’s efforts, the Panthers fell short 34-31 in a thriller.
In two seasons with Carolina, Coker has 65 receptions for 871 yards. He has caught five touchdowns including a career long 83-yard touchdown catch.
Legette regressed during the 2025 season while Jalen Coker got better and better as the season went on. Many thought Xavier Legette would take a step forward, but the results were the opposite.
Xavier Legette looks to prove his worth as his days with the Carolina Panthers could be on the line.
“I didn’t really lose my starting job,” Legette said on his limited opportunies last year. “They just kind of removed me from one personnel (package). I was still starting at 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end). But I mean, I’m a team player. If they feel like that’s what it takes for us to be in a position to win, then I’ll do it.”
“I feel like that I can always hold that pressure whenever the pressure is on me. But I kind of just put myself in a mindset of, ‘It’s do or die.’ And that kind of helps me do the things I need to do, and keep that pressure on myself to never take my foot off the gas.”
Panthers WR Sends Clear Message About Proving His Worth During 2026 Season