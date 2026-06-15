Panthers WR Sends Clear Message About Proving His Worth During 2026 Season

There is no doubt Xavier Legette needs to be better during the 2026 season. One could argue he is playing for his career in this upcoming season.

The Carolina Panthers selected first-round wide receivers in back-to-back drafts in 2024 and 2025. Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 and Legette in 2024.

McMillan has shined in his short days as a Carolina Panther, but we cannot say the same for Xavier Legette.

Legette recently made comments on needing to be better during 2026.

“My main thing is just to have a better year than my first two years,” Legette said Thursday in the The Charlotte Observer. “I can’t — I can’t — have another year like I did last year. I can’t do that.”

Xavier Legette Has Struggled with Carolina

The former first round draft pick has not shown much improvement while he has been in the league. As a result, there were rumors going around if the Panthers should trade the wideout.

A potential trade proposal from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had Legette being traded for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman would end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead. According to Barnwell, the Panthers would have given up a fifth-round draft pick to get Pittman.

After struggling the find his stride in the city of Charlotte, it’s clear Carolina still believes Legette can be great. After all, the Carolina Panthers did use a first-round pick on the wideout.

With two years under his belt, Legette has 860 yards in total.

“Legette saw 84 targets as a rookie in 2024, collecting 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns. It wasn’t an explosion onto the scene, but it laid a foundation to build on moving forward.” Bobby Kownack wrote in an NFL article.