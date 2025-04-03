Sander’s Stock Falling, Panthers Pick Emerges As Attractive Trade Piece

The Carolina Panthers are currently set to have the eighth overall draft pick in this months NFL draft. The team finished 5-12 last season, a stark improvement from a 2-15 record the season before.

Although their young quarterback Bryce Young has emerged as the clear starter going forward, the Panthers defense finished near last in almost every statistical category last year. With their current draft position, Carolina is in a prime position to get a top two edge rusher or defensive back in this class.

However, with reports coming out about the falling draft stock of Shedeur Sanders, it is the opinion of many that the Colorado quarterback may be on the board when the Panthers chime sounds.

“For the first time in this entire process dating back to our very first show on October 22nd,” said The Ringer’s Todd McShay on The McShay Show. “I truly believe Shedeur Sanders is not gonna be a top five pick.”

So, if the son of NFL royalty isn’t selected in the top five, then where could he land?

“If it’s not two to Cleveland, if it’s not three to the Giants,” continued the draft analyst on his show. “I dont think its the Jets at seven and I don’t think its the Raiders at six… we’re sitting at pick eight and Carolina’s there.”

What Would It Cost To Move Up To Eight

In the NFL there is a very commonly accepted draft point chart that teams attempt to navigate when trading their stock. For instance, a first overall pick is worth 3,000 points, while an 18th overall pick would only be worth 900.

“When you’re trading up high into the top 10 and also trading up for a quarterback,” said McShay. “You’re a hostage.”

He then hypothesized a scenario in which the New York Giants could have their cake and eat it too. In this scenario, the Giants could draft one of the two most supremely talented players in the entire draft at three, and then trade back into the first round to get their quarterback at eight.

“Even if it’s pick 33, a fourth round pick this year, a first next year and a second next year. Would you do it?” asked McShay. “If you like him that much, why in God’s green earth wouldn’t you just take the guy at three!”

Making A Case For The Trade

The one factor that is impossible for the analyst with 20 years of experience to predict is the desperation of the Giants front office.

“Nothing would make the fans happier than winning more games next year and having Shedeur and Travis Hunter and the Marra family knows that,” proposed McShay. “Sometimes rational football decisions get thrown out the door when the people that sign the check and own the business say ‘Let’s do it’.”

Giants tandem head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Shane have been on the hot seat for a few seasons now, with many around the league surprised to see the duo reprise their roles this year. In a season that could be make or break for the Giants staff, a massive trade could be the splash needed to salvage their jobs.