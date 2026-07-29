Panthers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Knee Injury

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazell has exited practice Wednesday due to an apparent knee injury.

According to a report by Mike Kaye, Brazell was seen holding his right knee after a 7-on-7 rep. He later confirmed that he was helped to a trainer’s cart without putting pressure on the knee.

“Chris Brazzell held his right knee after a 7 on 7 rep and then sat down. He’s been looked at by trainers,” Kay wrote on his official X account. “He’s being helped off the field but not putting weight on his left leg. They are taking him to the cart.”

Brazell was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.

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