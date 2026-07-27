Ex-Panthers RB Spotted Working Out For Cross-Conference Foe

Training camp has begun for the Carolina Panthers as they gear up for the 2026 season. In other news, former Panther players are looking to find a spot on a new team.

Ex-Panthers running back Miles Sanders has reportedly worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Former Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders worked out for the Raiders today, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Sanders, a free agent, is fully cleared from a knee injury that required surgery and cut short his 2025 season in Dallas.”

Miles Sanders spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers earning approximately $25 million due to a signed contract in March of 2023.

Miles Sanders Struggled With Consistency

Sanders, who was 27 years old at the time, was released by the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

“The decision to move on from the 2019 second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles came after the two parties failed to agree on a restructured deal, a league source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,” David Newton wrote in an ESPN article.

“Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal in 2023 following the hiring of then-coach Frank Reich. Sanders was replaced as the starter by Chuba Hubbard late that season and retained the job this past season under coach Dave Canales.”

Sanders’ best season featured a stunning 205 yards on 55 carries. Overall, he recorded only 637 rushing yards and three touchdowns over two seasons. The Carolina Panthers watched talents like Chubba Hubbard produce more than Miles Sanders.

As a result, Miles Sanders could not fill Chubba Hubbard’s shoes even when Hubbard was not available.

“Hubbard had a career-high 1,195 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this past season, earning a four-year, $33.2 million extension. Sanders had a career-low 205 yards on 55 carries. Sanders had only 637 yards rushing and three touchdowns in two seasons at Carolina,” Newton wrote.

Carolina Has Had Great Running Back Production Since Sanders

Rico Dowdle had a tremendous season with the Carolina Panthers in 2025 recording over 1000 yards on the ground. He also scored six touchdowns. He had some stellar performances including back-to-back performances against the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys.

Though Dowdle had a great season, the running back moved on from the Carolina Panthers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the Panthers will turn to Jonathan Brooks for production.

Returning from two significant knee injuries, Brooks is expected to be the Panthers’ primary back and is projected by ESPN to finish as RB1 for Carolina, potentially surpassing 900 rushing yards this season.

“Brooks suffered two severe knee injuries (one during the final year of his career at Texas and another three games into his career with the Panthers) that set back the start of his NFL career but now he’s slated to make his long-awaited return this upcoming season,” Kole Noble wrote in an A-to-Z article.

“The Panthers have continued to express the up-most support for Brooks and view him as a potential difference-maker on offense this season after allowing Rico Dowdle to walk in free agency while making no significant effort to replace his 1,000-yard performance.”

We will see if Brooks can produce in 2026 as much as Dowdle did in 2025.