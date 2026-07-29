Panthers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Knee Injury

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell has exited practice Wednesday due to an apparent knee injury.

According to a report by Mike Kaye, Brazzell was seen holding his right knee after a 7-on-7 rep. He later confirmed that he was helped to a trainer’s cart without putting pressure on the knee.

“Chris Brazzell held his right knee after a 7 on 7 rep and then sat down. He’s been looked at by trainers,” Kay wrote on his official X account. “He’s being helped off the field but not putting weight on his left leg. They are taking him to the cart.”

Brazzell was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.

More Clarity on Brazzell’s injury

The wide receiver out of the University of Tennessee sustained a moderate LCL tear in his left knee, per Joe Person. It was also revealed that Brazell’s left knee has been a problem in the past.

“Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell sustained a moderate LCL tear in his left knee and is expected to miss up to eight weeks, per a league source with knowledge of the situation. Brazzell’s injury is believed to be unrelated to his earlier knee issue,” Joe Person wrote on his official X account.

The injury came on a non-contact play. Brazzell is rumored to be competing for the WR3 position.

“He felt weird on it, sat down. We took him in. We’ll get a full evaluation and get a picture of that, and we’ll give you guys more information there,” coach Dave Canales told reporters earlier Wednesday, according to the Carolina Panthers’ website.

“It was just something that kind of started to get sore after the first couple of days, and then we just, he mentioned it to us. We started to look at it and we put him through some good recovery stuff and de-loaded him for a couple of days, got him back out there, and he couldn’t finish the day.”