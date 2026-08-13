Panthers Dealt Chuba Hubbard Injury Before Bills Preseason Clash

The Carolina Panthers emerged from out of nowhere to win the NFC South division last season, and now, expectations have been raised heading into the 2026 campaign. The NFC South is wide open once again, and after a busy offseason, there’s reason to believe that the Panthers can win the division for the second straight year.

Staying healthy is a big piece of the puzzle for Carolina, but it has struggled to do so early on in training camp. With its second preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills on the horizon, the team received some more tough injury news regarding running back Chuba Hubbard, who is dealing with a hamstring ailment.

Chuba Hubbard Week-to-Week With Hamstring Injury

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Hubbard has spent the first five seasons of his career with the Panthers. While his involvement on offense has typically varied, Hubbard has generally managed to make plays when he’s had the football in his hands, and he seems set to earn more snaps after an odd campaign in 2025.

Prior to last season, Hubbard was coming off the best year of his career in 2024, as he racked up 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 250 carries, while also catching 43 passes for 171 yards and another score. With the emergence of Rico Dowdle last year, though, Hubbard became Carolina’s No. 2 option at running back, which saw his production get sliced in half (134 CAR, 511 YDS, 1 TD, 30 REC, 223 YDS, 3 TD).

With Dowdle gone, though, Hubbard is set to reclaim his role as the team’s starting running back, although guys like Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne will likely factor into the mix, too. A new injury could shake things up, though, as head coach Dave Canales revealed that Hubbard is dealing with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss some time.

“Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard has a hamstring injury. He’s week to week, per Dave Canales,” Mike Kaye of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Panthers Running Back Depth Chart Gets Shaken Up With Chuba Hubbard Injury

Injuries played a role in Hubbard losing his starting job to Dowdle last year, so this is a situation worth monitoring, especially with the Panthers wanting to see what Brooks is capable of after he missed virtually the entirety of his first two seasons in the pros. For as long as Hubbard is out, Brooks is going to be the guy leading the way at running back for Carolina.

Behind Brooks and Etienne, the Panthers also have a veteran option in AJ Dillon, whose odds of making the roster could increase if Hubbard is forced to miss an extended period of time. With a week-to-week timeline, there’s no reason to panic regarding Hubbard’s availability for Week 1, but his status is going to be worth watching as the regular season draws closer.