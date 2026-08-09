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Carolina Panthers Sign Ex-Buccaneers QB After Haynes King Injury

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Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After an electric performance in the annual National Football League Hall of Fame game, Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King suffered a hamstring injury, which is considered to be week-to-week.

As a result ot the Haynes King injury, the Carolina Panthers have brought in another QB to challenge Kenny Pickett for the QB2 position.

Carolina Panthers Sign Kyle Trask

Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 09: Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to a touchdown in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

According to several reports, the Carolina Panthers have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Kyle Trask to their training camp roster.

NBCSports.com’s Josh Alper wrote (on 8/9); 

“Word on Saturday was that the Panthers would sign Trask to fill out their quarterback room in the wake of Haynes King’s hamstring injury. The rookie was injured in the Hall of Fame Game and is expected to miss some time. Trask was a second-round pick in Tampa in 2021 and he played in seven games as a backup. He failed to make the team last summer and spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad during the regular season.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the signing has been made official. Schefter wrote:

“The Carolina Panthers signed Kyle Trask as a third quarterback with Hall-of-Fame game hero Haynes King now expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.”

Taking a Look at Kyle Trask’s NFL Career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball as Kyle Trask #2 looks on on during the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 23, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kyle Trask was the backup to Baker Mayfield for three seasons (2022 to 2024).

He’s a QB in the NFL who gets a majority of their season reps in the preseason, which could be the case here with the Panthers.

Kenny Pickett is definitely the Panthers’ QB2 for now, but you can expect to see Trask in the preseason and what he can bring to the QB room. If it doesn’t work out, he will likely just be waived again.

Across those seven NFL games, Kyle Trask has thrown 11 passes and completed four of them for 28 yards and one touchdown.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Panthers Sign Ex-Buccaneers QB After Haynes King Injury

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