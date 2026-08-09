Carolina Panthers Sign Ex-Buccaneers QB After Haynes King Injury

After an electric performance in the annual National Football League Hall of Fame game, Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King suffered a hamstring injury, which is considered to be week-to-week.

As a result ot the Haynes King injury, the Carolina Panthers have brought in another QB to challenge Kenny Pickett for the QB2 position.

Carolina Panthers Sign Kyle Trask

According to several reports, the Carolina Panthers have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Kyle Trask to their training camp roster.

NBCSports.com’s Josh Alper wrote (on 8/9);

“Word on Saturday was that the Panthers would sign Trask to fill out their quarterback room in the wake of Haynes King’s hamstring injury. The rookie was injured in the Hall of Fame Game and is expected to miss some time. Trask was a second-round pick in Tampa in 2021 and he played in seven games as a backup. He failed to make the team last summer and spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad during the regular season.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the signing has been made official. Schefter wrote:

“The Carolina Panthers signed Kyle Trask as a third quarterback with Hall-of-Fame game hero Haynes King now expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.”

Taking a Look at Kyle Trask’s NFL Career

Kyle Trask was the backup to Baker Mayfield for three seasons (2022 to 2024).

He’s a QB in the NFL who gets a majority of their season reps in the preseason, which could be the case here with the Panthers.

Kenny Pickett is definitely the Panthers’ QB2 for now, but you can expect to see Trask in the preseason and what he can bring to the QB room. If it doesn’t work out, he will likely just be waived again.

Across those seven NFL games, Kyle Trask has thrown 11 passes and completed four of them for 28 yards and one touchdown.