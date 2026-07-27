Ex-Panthers RB Spotted Working Out For Cross-Conference Foe

Training camp has begun for the Carolina Panthers as they gear up for the 2026 season. In other news, former Panther players are looking to find a spot on a new team.

Ex-Panthers running back Miles Sanders has reportedly worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Former Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders worked out for the Raiders today, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Sanders, a free agent, is fully cleared from a knee injury that required surgery and cut short his 2025 season in Dallas.”

Miles Sanders spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers earning approximately $25 million due to a signed contract in March of 2023.

This story will be added with more information.