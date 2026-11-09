Panthers Reportedly Make Final Decision on Trading Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

The Carolina Panthers put up a good fight against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, but at the end of the day, they still suffered a 26-21 loss when all was said and done. That’s the third straight loss the Panthers have suffered, and with the trade deadline just over 24 hours away, the team’s recent cold stretch could influence the front office’s decision-making process.

The NFC South division is still very much up for grabs, but it remains to be seen if this roster is worth investing in at the deadline. As a result, Carolina could wind up operating as a seller instead of a buyer, which is something teams across the league are taking note of. However, according to a new report, it sounds like one guy who won’t be getting dealt to a new team anytime soon is Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Panthers Not Interested in Trading Derrick Brown

We’ve already seen some huge trades at the defensive tackle position ahead of the upcoming deadline, as DeForest Buckner was reunited with the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chicago Bears broke the bank on a deal for Jeffery Simmons. As a result, teams across the league are trying to respond to these moves, but they are struggling to find suitable options.

Brown is one of the few potential trade candidates who is on a similar level as Buckner and Simmons. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brown has turned himself into one of the most underrated interior defensive linemen in the league. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 when he racked up a mind-boggling 103 tackles for Carolina (in addition to a pair of sacks), and he has continued to remain a key piece of the team’s plan on defense.

With the Panthers trending in the wrong direction, teams have called their front office to see if Brown could potentially be up for grabs. As the Simmons trade indicated, no player is ever truly off the market, but Carolina has reportedly relayed to teams that it has no interest in moving on from Brown before the deadline strikes.

Sources: The Panthers have received calls on Pro Bowl DT Derrick Brown, but the message has been that he isn’t being moved,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Teams have tried to respond to the Jeffery Simmons trade, but players of that caliber haven’t been available.”

Should the Panthers Trade Derrick Brown?

Getty The Panthers have reportedly indicated that they aren’t interested in trading Derrick Brown.

It’s not too hard to see why Brown is a trade target for teams across the league, but in order for a deal to be made, the Panthers would actually have to be open to trading him. Losing three games in a row certainly isn’t a great look for this group, but Carolina is still somehow sitting atop its division with just a 3-5 record, so moving on from a good player like Brown just doesn’t make sense.

Brown is still under contract through the 2028 season, so even if the Panthers change their mind down the line, they have a ton of time to sort out this situation. A trade has never seemed likely here, and unsurprisingly, Brown will be sticking with Carolina as it turns its attention to its upcoming divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.