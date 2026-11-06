Panthers Star Drawing Significant Trade Interest

The Carolina Panthers are getting trade calls for defensive tackle Derrick Brown, according to multiple reports from multiple outlets. Initially, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that sources told him that teams are inquiring about a big deal at the trade deadline.

“Teams have inquired about Brown ahead of next week’s trade deadline, according to a league source,” wrote Person. “But the Panthers have shown no interest in moving him.”

The Panthers beat reporter is not the only one who has heard the trade noise for the Pro Bowler. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that teams in the defensive tackle market have shifted to Brown.

“The pie-in-the-sky swing for someone to take, in the Simmons aftermath, might be for Panthers star Derrick Brown,” wrote Breer. “That would be very expensive, though, with Carolina not actively looking to move him.”

Later in his column, he added that despite being in first place in the NFC South, the team is more likely to sell than buy at this point.

“Ditto on the Panthers, who are actually leading the NFC South, but have looked at the idea of trading Derrick Brown or veteran guard Robert Hunt,” added Breer.

The market has already seen movement with DeForest Buckner and Jeffery Simmons getting traded. So, teams that missed out on those two are now looking to pry Brown from the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers Getting Trade Calls for Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown

Earlier in the week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make a big swing at a top-tier defensive tackle.

“My understanding is the Jacksonville Jaguars and James Gladstone, the general manager, have been working the phones over the last several days targeting a top-tier defensive lineman,” said Rapoport earlier this week.

Breer added that the Giants and Vikings are other teams that are interested in making a move on the defensive line.

Panthers Could Move Derrick Brown

The Panthers do not plan to trade Brown, but the Titans did not plan to trade Simmons until a deal was too good to pass up. Carolina is 3-4 and in need of direction after firing their defensive coordinator. Brown is 28 years old, and his cap hit is starting to rise.

The Panthers could get younger and save salary, which would help keep their timeline of a slow progression in line.

They would have to be blown away, but the market has shown teams will overpay. The former seventh overall pick has 88 career starts. While he only has 13 sacks, he is regarded as one of the best run defenders in the NFL.

The trade deadline is November 10 at 4 PM EST, so a move will have to be done soon.