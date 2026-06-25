Panthers Edge Rusher Named One of Most Important Players for 2026

The Carolina Panthers made some impressive moves this offseason. One of the most important moves they made was the pickup of Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Carolina signed former the Eagles Pass Rusher to a 4-year, $120 Million contract. This pickup served as a big win for the Carolina Panthers. Phillips was regarded as one of the top edge rushers available in this year’s free agency class. Phillips will now be entering his 6th NFL season.

“Phillips racked up 26 sacks across 55 games before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.” Jacob Camenker wrote in a USA Today article. “The 26-year-old reunited with Vic Fangio – who coached him during the 2023 season with the Dolphins – upon joining the Eagles, which eased his transition into Philadelphia’s defense.”

Jaelan Phillips Named One of the Most Important Players

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Phillips was listed as the second-most important player for the Carolina Panthers.

“Pass rushes define good defenses. You can get away with almost anything if you’ve got a good rush,” Zach Roberts wrote in an SI article. “The Panthers survived last year thanks to an outstanding secondary with no pass rush. Jaelan Phillips has to be what the Panthers paid him for or this defense won’t improve very much at all.

Jaelan Phillips was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Phillips recorded 26 sacks, 177 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits over 55 games played before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last year.

The Miami standout played just 12 games across a two-season span after tearing his Achilles in 2023 and tearing his ACL in 2024–but performed well when he played.

Phillips has played a total of 63 games in his career. He has recorded 205 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 11 pass defenses since he has been in NFL.

Where the Panthers Ranked Defensively in 2025

In 2025, the Carolina Panthers had a 34% pass-rush win rate. As a result, the Panthers ranked 16th in total defense. They ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and 15th against the pass.

“The Panthers need pressure on the quarterback. It was the defense’s Achilles heel last year. They had a 21.4% pressure rate,” Roberts wrote in another SI article. “That was dead last in the NFL. One player can’t change that, but Jaelan Phillips kind of needs to.”

The franchise went 8-9 during the 2025 season while adding good talent in back-to-back seasons. The team did finish below .500 in 2025 for the eighth consecutive year, but the club won the NFC South for the first time since 2015.

One could argue the team is trending in the right direction after going a combined 7-27 from 2023-2024. The team will look to be in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

“The Panthers need that. His pressure ability will make life easier for Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Nic Scourton, and Derrick Brown,” Roberts wrote. “Those players are all already good. If they become great, then Phillips’ impact can’t be denied.”