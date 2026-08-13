Panthers EDGE Predicted to Be ‘Non-QB’ MVP for 2026 Season

The Carolina Panthers made some impressive moves this offseason. One of the most important moves they made was the pickup of Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips.

While Phillips was one of the top edge-rushers available, he is expected to produce in a huge way. In a CBS Sports article, Phillips was predicted to be the non-quarterback MVP of the 2026 season.

“The Panthers are surely hoping that Phillips is their MVP after handing him a four-year, $120 million contract this offseason,” Jared Dubin wrote in the CBS Sports article. “When healthy, Phillips has been very good both rushing the passer and stopping the run, and he’s heading into his physical prime at 27 years old. Carolina desperately needs someone to get after the quarterback after struggling to do so for the last several seasons, and Phillips is the guy the Panthers are counting on to do it at a high level.”

Jaelan Phillips Named One of the Most Important Players

Carolina signed former the Eagles Pass Rusher to a 4-year, $120 Million contract. This pickup served as a big win for the Carolina Panthers. Phillips was regarded as one of the top edge rushers available in this year’s free agency class. Phillips will now be entering his 6th NFL season.

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Phillips was listed as the second-most important player for the Carolina Panthers.

“Pass rushes define good defenses. You can get away with almost anything if you’ve got a good rush,” Zach Roberts wrote in an SI article. “The Panthers survived last year thanks to an outstanding secondary with no pass rush. Jaelan Phillips has to be what the Panthers paid him for or this defense won’t improve very much at all.

Jaelan Phillips was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Phillips recorded 26 sacks, 177 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits over 55 games played before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last year.

Panthers Looking to Gain Steam on Pass Rush

In 2025, the Carolina Panthers had a 34% pass-rush win rate. As a result, the Panthers ranked 16th in total defense. They ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and 15th against the pass.

Carolina paid Phillips handsomely and they are looking to him to perform. Phillips has played a total of 63 games in his career. He has recorded 205 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 11 pass defenses since he has been in NFL.

“The Panthers need that. His pressure ability will make life easier for Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Nic Scourton, and Derrick Brown,” Roberts wrote. “Those players are all already good. If they become great, then Phillips’ impact can’t be denied.”

The franchise went 8-9 during the 2025 season while adding good talent in back-to-back seasons. The team did finish below .500 in 2025 for the eighth consecutive year, but the club won the NFC South for the first time since 2015.

One could argue the team is trending in the right direction after going a combined 7-27 from 2023-2024. The team will look to be in the playoffs for the second year in a row.