ESPN Analyst Issues Clear Message to Jaelan Phillips and the Panthers Defense

Despite making the playoffs in 2025, the Carolina Panthers were still just 8-9 overall. And while all eyes turn toward the hopeful improvement of quarterback Bryce Young, it may be the defense that ends up being Carolina’s calling card in 2026.

The Panthers went out and signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract, and now have the potential to be one of the league’s better units. They already boasted some top players in the secondary and at linebacker, and will now look to boost their anemic pass rush from last season.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes is on board with the revamp, and thinks the Panthers are right on the cusp of greatness after the addition of Phillips.

“They have top-10 players at premium positions,” said Kimes. Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. That alone is enough, but I have questions about a lot of other positions.”

The Panthers Defense Has a Chance to be One of the League’s Best in 2026

The Panthers had the 16th ranked defense last year, but were a disappointing 30th in total sacks with just 30. Now, they’re hoping Phillips can turn the tides, and possibly even unlock other players’ potential.

“Nic Scourton showed promise last year,” continued Kimes. Now he gets to rush opposite Phillps. If Phillips’ presence suddenly elevates Scourton and creates opportunities for Derrick Brown, it is so easy for me to imagine this defense being really good. But it is so hypothetical at this point.”

If Phillips can stay healthy, there remains plenty of optimism for this Panther defense. Brown is a top-10 talent when healthy, and Horn is becoming one of the best corners in the league. But while the skill is abundant on the Panther defense, a lot hinges on the pass rush greatly improving from 30th in the league.

Could the Panthers Really Move on from Bryce Young After Passing on an Extension?

The expectations are high for the defense, but possibly even higher for Young and the Panther offense. After a strong season in 2025, Carolina still held back on offering Young an extension, and are hoping to see his upward trajectory continue. But if that stalls out, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the Panthers may do something drastic.

“If Young regresses, the Panthers may try to pivot at quarterback midseason to make it back to the playoffs in a winnable division that didn’t have a team above .500 last year,” wrote Moton. “In that predicament, they shouldn’t turn to Kenny Pickett or Will Grier. Neither has had much success on the pro level. If Young isn’t the guy, the Panthers should pursue San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones.”

Moving on from Young, who has shown improvement each year, would be quite stunning. After throwing for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025, he’s trending in the right direction after a rough start to his career. Jones has shown he deserves another chance at a starting role, but the Panthers probably wouldn’t be willing to pony up his first-round pick asking price.