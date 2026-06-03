Panthers’ Jaycee Horn News Could Shake up Carolina Defense

It is a well-known fact that the Carolina Panthers secondary suffered last year. However, the bright spot in their secondary is Jaycee Horn.

The Panthers ranked 16th in total defense. They ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and 15th against the pass.

“The Carolina Panthers have arguably the best outside cornerback duo in the NFL in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Horn gets all the love as the premier guy, but some metrics suggest Jackson has actually been better in 2024 and 2025.” Zach Roberts wrote in a Sports Illustrated article.

“Regardless, Horn is one of the best outside cornerbacks in the NFL. That outside designation is simply because that’s where he plays, not a qualifier. He is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, period.”

Jaycee Horn Urged to Switch to Slot Corner

The Carolina Panthers’ secondary ranked 30th in the NFL in 2025 according to the Sharp Football Analysis positional unit rankings. Only two teams were worse than the Carolina Panthers, according to the rankings.

One could argue that the Panthers biggest weakness last year was Nick Scott.

“The Carolina Panthers arguably had just one weakness in the secondary last season. Nick Scott wasn’t very good, but he was serviceable. The real lapse was at nickel cornerback. The slot coverage all season long was very weak.” Roberts wrote.

A move to slot corner for Jaycee Horn could open things for Mike Jackson and the newly acquired fourth round draft pick Will Lee. Since Lee is primarily an outside corner, Horn moving to nickel could shake things up on the Panthers defense.

“Horn has showed some flashes in the nickel role before, and he is more than talented enough to lock down receivers from any part of the field. If he can move inside, then the Panthers would have that weakness more than fixed.” Roberts wrote.

Jaycee Horn signed a 4-year, $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

Carolina’s Defense Looking Good for 2026 Season

The Carolina Panthers have a lot to make up for defensively after last year. As a result, they were able to steal some of the best talent out of free agency.

Carolina signed the former Eagles Pass Rusher Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120 Million contract. Phillips was regarded as one of the top edge rushers available in this year’s free agency class. He will now be entering his 6th NFL season.

Jaelan Phillips was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Phillips recorded 26 sacks, 177 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits over 55 games played before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last year.

In addition to Phillips, the team also signed Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million deal.

Lloyd proved he was one of the most versatile linebackers in the league in 2025. During the 2025 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old linebacker played in 15 games. He recorded 81 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.