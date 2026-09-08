Carolina Panthers to Bring Back Playmaker Before NFL Season: Report

The Carolina Panthers are turning back to a familiar defender just days before the 2026 regular season begins.

Carolina plans to bring outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon back on its practice squad, ESPN’s Mike Kaye reported on September 8, citing a league source. Kaye added that the Panthers will need to make a corresponding move before the transaction can become official.

It is a quick reversal for Moon. The Panthers released the 28-year-old on August 30 while trimming their roster to 53 players, less than a month after signing him for a second stint with the organization.

The timing, however, makes considerably more sense when looking at what Carolina has dealt with at outside linebacker.

Jeremiah Moon Gives Panthers Familiar Insurance After Major Loss

Moon isn’t being brought back to transform the Panthers’ pass rush. What he can provide is something valuable at this stage of the calendar: experienced, plug-and-play depth in a defense he already knows.

The Panthers lost second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton to a torn ACL on the opening day of training camp. Scourton tied for Carolina’s team lead with 5.0 sacks as a rookie in 2025 before suffering the season-ending right knee injury.

That changed the complexion of a position that Carolina had spent the offseason upgrading.

The Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips to headline the group and entered camp expecting to pair him with Scourton, Patrick Jones II and a collection of younger rushers. Without Scourton, Carolina’s initial 53-man roster at the position featured Phillips, Jones, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom.

Moon gives the Panthers another experienced option without forcing them to use an active-roster spot immediately.

He has appeared in 24 NFL games with two starts, totaling 23 tackles and two forced fumbles over stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers.

His familiarity with Carolina also matters.

The Panthers first signed Moon to their practice squad in October 2025. He was elevated for Carolina’s Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers and played six special-teams snaps before eventually returning to Pittsburgh. Carolina then signed him again on August 9 after injuries created a need for additional edge depth.

So this isn’t a late scramble to teach an unfamiliar player the system. Moon has already spent parts of two seasons inside the building.

Panthers Must Make Another Move to Complete Signing

There is one piece of business left before Moon can officially return.

Kaye reported that Carolina needs a corresponding transaction, and the Panthers entered the week with a full practice squad.

The team filled its final available spot on September 1 when it brought guard Chandler Zavala back after he cleared waivers. Carolina later swapped offensive lineman Isaia Glass for running back Ahmani Marshall, but the practice squad remained at capacity.

That means somebody currently on the group will have to be released or moved for Moon to join it.

Moon would also give Carolina another player capable of helping on special teams. His only game for the Panthers last season came entirely in that phase, an important consideration for a reserve outside linebacker who could potentially be elevated on game day.

Carolina opens its regular season against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 13.

Moon may not immediately factor into that game. But after losing Scourton for the year, the Panthers appear intent on keeping another veteran edge defender within reach — and they are going back to someone they already know to do it.