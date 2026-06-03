Carolina Panthers Taking Calculated Gamble on Jonathon Brooks’ Return

The Carolina Panthers have had a variety of talented running backs in their three-decade history. Jonathon Brooks, with his impressive potential, could be among their best. However, injuries have repeatedly limited his impact. As he enters another training camp, hopes rise once again that he may finally be healthy enough to realize his potential. The Athletic’s Joseph Person offers a look at Brooks’ current situation.

“There weren’t many highlight-reel opportunities for Brooks on Tuesday. The third-year running back participated in individual drills and seven-on-seven work but was held out of the team period. While Brooks has looked good during two weeks of OTAs, the Panthers continue to monitor him closely as he makes his way back from a second ACL surgery 17 months ago.”

Transitioning from his entry into the league, Brooks was originally the No. 46 pick of the second round of the 2024 draft, with widespread expectations that he would eventually become the lead back, spearheading the rushing offense. At six feet tall and 210 pounds, Brooks combined the speed and explosion that NFL teams crave. However, he tore his ACL in college and tore it again in Week 14. He missed the entirety of last season with an injury.

Brooks Maintains Hope in the Face of Long Odds

Despite his history of injuries and the challenges ahead, Brooks remains confident that he can make another successful comeback.

“I’m behind the scenes doing a lot of work to make sure that I can handle that workload,” Brooks said. “And I’m just doing my part, listening to the training staff, listening to the coaches, and following their plan for me. And it’s been good so far.”

Still, the medical reality remains: undergoing two ACL repairs on the same leg will more than change the landscape of the rest of his career. Medically speaking, tearing an ACL increases the risk of re-injury.

25 on the fly pic.twitter.com/0hfIWhcAVV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 1, 2026

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Of course, one strong OTA showing does not erase Brooks’ past injuries, but it does shine a small, almost flickering light on what can be.

Amid these developments, the Panthers lost Rico Dowdle to free agency, meaning Brooks, Trevor Etienne, and AJ Dillon will now battle for the backup spot behind Vhuba Hubbard.

Johnathon Brooks isn’t surprised with the workload he’s been able to handle thus far. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/BFWms5cvJy — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) June 2, 2026

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Teammates Flock to Support

Football, in the close quarters of a locker room, forms a unique brotherhood. Within this tight-knit community, teammates witness each other’s struggles and triumphs firsthand and come together to support one another. Nic Scourton captured the significance of Brooks’s determination to the team.

“I love J.B. He’s super quick. He’s getting in and out of his cuts. It’s ridiculous,” second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton said. “I’m excited to see him get back on the field, man. Battling through those injuries is tough, and he’s mentally stronger than a lot of people I know. He’s ruthless. So I’m excited for him to get the opportunity to get on that field. But he’s looked really good.”

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With Brooks sidelined, the Panthers ended a seven-year playoff drought. Now that the team enjoys newfound playoff seasoning across many offensive positions, Brooks still retains value. The Panthers may not need Brooks to occupy a huge role right now. Under those circumstances, he can set his own schedule.