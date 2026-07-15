Panthers’ Linebacker Cracks Top 10 in ESPN List

The Carolina Panthers loaded up defensively during the offseason. Carolina looks to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year.

One of the team’s key pickups this offseason was linebacker Devin Lloyd. The team signed Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million deal.

Lloyd proved he was one of the most versatile linebackers in the league in 2025. During the 2025 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old linebacker played in 15 games. He recorded 81 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.

“Lloyd had a career year when it came to turnovers this past season. He hauled in five interceptions, which was tied for second most in the league in 2025. Few had a bigger impact than the 99-yard pick-six Lloyd returned off Patrick Mahomes on Monday Night Football in Week 5,” Cassidy Hill wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

Devin Lloyd Ranked as a Top 10 Linebacker

Lloyd is a former first round pick out of the University of Utah. He was drafted in 2022.

According to an ESPN article, Lloyd was ranked number 10 in ESPN’s top 10 linebackers list according to coaches, executives, and scouts.

“Lloyd maximized his talent in 2025, as a 2022 first-round pick who balled out right before free agency. He was the only NFL player with five interceptions and five tackles for loss last season,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in the ESPN article. “The last linebacker to do that was Shaquille Leonard in 2019. Lloyd returned those five picks for a combined 135 yards. The former Jaguars standout signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Carolina in March.”

“One thing to watch with Lloyd in 2026 is how well he responds to a lead role. In Jacksonville, veteran Foyesade Oluokun handled much of the communication. But the Panthers were impressed with how Lloyd communicated during offseason workouts.”

Panthers Defense Looking Formidable

Carolina received one of the best ball-hawking linebackers in the league. Lloyd also has some help around him to thrive during the season.

Carolina signed former the Eagles Pass Rusher to a 4-year, $120 Million contract. This pickup served as a big win for the Carolina Panthers. Phillips was regarded as one of the top edge rushers available in this year’s free agency class. Phillips will now be entering his 6th NFL season.

“Phillips racked up 26 sacks across 55 games before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.” Jacob Camenker wrote in a USA Today article. “The 26-year-old reunited with Vic Fangio – who coached him during the 2023 season with the Dolphins – upon joining the Eagles, which eased his transition into Philadelphia’s defense.”

Jaelan Phillips was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. Phillips recorded 26 sacks, 177 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits over 55 games played before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline last year.

Another key name returning to the Panthers will be cornerback Jaycee Horn. Horn recorded five interceptions receiving a Pro Bowl nod for the second time.

The Panthers ranked 16th in total defense. They ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and 15th against the pass.