Panthers’ Corgi Eludes Tackle for 41 Seconds in Dog Halftime Show

The Carolina Panthers had someone on the field at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos that they likely could’ve used out there during the game.

Not really, but bear with us — a corgi took to the stage and was impossible to bring down.

There’s really no better halftime show for anyone who has watched one than a corgi race. The small dogs are energetic and sprint all over the field.

When the Panthers broke out that routine at halftime on Sunday, one corgi showed himself to be particularly elusive.

In fact, it took 41 seconds for a person to finally slow down this runaway corgi.

Corgi Halftime Show

There are only so many ways to do this justice with words.

You’re better served simply watching this corgi race all over the field in a way that all the Panthers would have to be jealous of.

Check out the video here (and if it doesn’t display, you can watch it at this link):

The corgi clearly doesn’t care that he’s supposed to be getting off the field. You put this little homie on an NFL stage — why is he going to leave quickly?

He’s making the most of his chance, and he’s also proving that if another team wants to bring him to their halftime show, too, he’ll make the most of it.

Competitive Game Around Corgi

Nothing is going to top the corgi show, but the Panthers and Broncos were doing the best they could to give the fans in Charlotte, North Carolina a decent performance, too.

It’s a matchup between division leaders. The Broncos entered the day atop the NFC West with a 6-2 record. To show the disparity between divisions, the Panthers lead the NFC South entering the day, but with just a 3-4 record.

The winner of Sunday’s game would maintain their division lead, which is a great place to be after Week 9 — the NFL season is 18 weeks long now, so without accounting specifically for bye weeks, this is the halfway point of the campaign.

It’s also the last game before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. Buyers and sellers will make moves with different priorities by then.

None of that is a worry for that enthusiastic corgi, though. He simply was happy to be on the field and running around, not a care in the world.