Carolina Panthers star wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, popped up on the injury report this week with a foot injury. He missed practice on Thursday and had limited participation on Friday and Saturday.

However, the Panthers listed him with no game status for the game, implying that he is a full go with no issues. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that when he returned to practice, he had a great day and that he does not have any expected limitations.

“T-Mac had a great week,” said Canales of his star wideout. “Came back out, was able to do some stuff yesterday, and then came back today and had another great day.”

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Later in his Saturday press conference, he was asked if the injury would have limitations on his ability, both now and moving forward. Canales was nothing but positive, despite the injury.

“No limitations,” said Canales on what they expect from the second-year receiver. “You know, we were able to work all together to just get him back going. He had a fabulous day yesterday, went back out there today. Looked bouncy, looked poppy. He’s ready to rock.”

McMillan looked like a breakout in the first few games of the season. Things have been a bit choppy since then, but the overall arc of his season has been pleasant.

Carolina Panthers Get Good News on Tetairoa McMillan Before Week 12

McMillan averaged 6.4 catches and 94.2 yards per game in the first five games of the season. Then, he went on a bit of a skid. McMillan had just 4.3 catches for 47.3 yards per game in the four games after that.

The former first-round pick had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore in Week 11. However, he is now on the injury report. So, the ups and downs continue.

Panthers Have Massive Opportunity Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12 could be the Panthers’ most important game of the season. The rest of the NFC South is 3-7 while the Panthers sit at 5-5. However, the Bucs are the only one of the three teams to have beaten Carolina.

The Panthers just beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 and have a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons from Week 2. If the Bucs win, they will be one game back and will have owned the tiebreaker.

If the Panthers win, they are three up on Tampa Bay, and they split the tiebreaker. The difference in this game is massive. The expectation is for McMillan to have a massive game.