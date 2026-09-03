Panthers Sign Ex-Browns RB From North Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were in need of some depth at the running back position.

They found it by adding a running back with a lot of roots in the state of North Carolina.

The newest addition to the Panthers roster is Ahmani Marshall, who spent the past two preseasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Marshall was signed to the practice squad, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person.

The Panthers had to release offensive lineman Isaia Glass to make room for Marshall.

Why Did Panthers Sign Ahmani Marshall?

The Panthers have a lot of turmoil in their running back room right now, so the added depth appears much needed.

Trevor Etienne is out with an injury already.

Jonathon Brooks has had some soreness that needed to be managed during the preseason.

Chuba Hubbard has returned from an injury, but it was a hamstring ailment, so nothing is a given there.

“Marshall is a depth/insurance add,” Person wrote on X.

Ahmani Marshall Returns Near Home

Marshall is a North Carolina kid through and through.

He was born in Winstom-Salem and grew into a bruising, powerful running back.

Marshall starred at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville.

He then started his college career at Wake Forest, but he got just 29 carries across two seasons there and decided to transfer to Appalachian State.

Marshall played 36 games for App State and ran for 1,167 yards in his time there. In his senior season, he was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection. He ran for 713 yards and seven touchdowns in that final year on campus, 2024, before trying to make it in the NFL.

At his Pro Day, Marshall measured 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds. He ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, which limits the excitement some teams might have about him.

The Browns, though, apparently liked enough to give him carries last summer and this summer.

This preseason, Marshall ran 17 times for 42 yards and caught three passes for 29 yards, including a receiving touchdown.

The Browns decided to keep their RB depth chart relatively thin for the time being. They’ve got Quinshon Judkins leading the way with fellow second-year back Dylan Sampson. They’ve also got depth in the form of Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, no relation to Shedeur, and practice squad back Jaleel McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is the guy they really kept over Marshall, although McLaughlin is more of a pass catcher while Marshall is more of a bruiser.

Carolina won’t mind that Cleveland let Marshall go, because he’s a player they see enough ability and reliability with to bring aboard while they deal with their other injuries.

It’s not a given that Marshall will stick around for long, but it’d be a cool story if he did. He’s played football all over the state of North Carolina, so why not cap that journey by playing for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers?