Panthers’ Week 2 Inactives Make Ja’Tavion Sanders Feelings Clear

The Week 1 inactives list for the Carolina Panthers could’ve been viewed as a fluke for how it pertained to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

But now that the Panthers have pulled the same move again, it’s clear there is no mistake. Sanders has fallen out of favor in Carolina, a healthy scratch for the second week in a row, this time for an NFC South Division clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanders is one of seven players inactive for the Panthers, and the reality is that he’s not even the most important player on the list.

The Panthers are missing outside linebacker Pat Jones and defensive tackle Bobby Brown, two key defensive contributors.

They’ve also opted not to activate Tyrel Dodson despite bringing him onto the 53-man roster earlier in the week.

But as far as names that Panthers fans once really believed in, Sanders tops the list.

Panthers Week 2 Inactives

The full inactive list for the Panthers in Week 2 is:

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

CB Chau Smith-Wade

LB Tyrel Dodson

OT Albert Reese

OLB Pat Jones

DT Bobby Brown

QB Haynes King

King has the official designation as the emergency third QB, meaning he could come into the game if both the Panthers’ first two quarterbacks (Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett) get hurt.

Jones was questionable heading into the weekend with a back injury.

According to the Panthers’ official website: “Head coach Dave Canales said they’d take the decision up to Sunday, and that their priority would be a player’s long-term health. Jones missed most of last season after having back surgery, but this is a different issue.”

Brown is also dealing with a back issue, and his may be more serious, as he did not participate all week in practice.

The big Cam Jackson is active instead of Brown — you can read more about him at this link.

So What’s Up With Ja’Tavion Sanders?

Sanders had never been a healthy scratch in his NFL career before last week. It’s now happened two weeks in a row.

It’s quite the decline for the athletic tight end.

Sanders was a fourth-round pick, No. 101 overall, by the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas.

The 6-foot-4 target had 33 catches for 342 yards and a touchdown in 16 games in his rookie season.

Then last year, he played in 13 games and had 29 grabs for 190 yards and a score.

Sanders is just watching from the sideline now.

The Panthers have Tommy Tremble starting at TE, and they also have Mitchell Evans and Darren Waller.

If this continues, it could turn Sanders into a trade candidate. For now, it just means the Panthers are focused on winning a football game without feeling like Sanders helps them do that.