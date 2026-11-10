Panthers Release 84-Game Veteran as Practice Squad Gets Revamped

As several NFL teams looked to strengthen their rosters on deadline day, the Carolina Panthers remained relatively quiet. However, they announced some roster moves today, giving a glimpse of the remainder of the campaign. The 53-man roster now has a spot after releasing the wide receiver David Moore.

“The Panthers opened a spot on the 53-man roster with some players closer to a return, releasing veteran wide receiver David Moore,” wrote Daron Gantt, making the announcement official.

Moore, who is 31 years old, has been with the Panthers since 2024, even though he did not make the final roster cut this year. After being cut, he was eventually signed to the practice squad, and in late September, he was promoted to the active roster. Hence, he stayed on the active roster for about six weeks before the release today.

While Moore was an experienced option, the latest roster move shows that Dave Canales is set to shift towards younger options for the rest of the campaign.

Panthers Turn To Younger WR Options After David Moore’s Departure

When wide receiver David Moore played his first season in Carolina in 2024, he featured in 17 games but had 5 starts. An elbow injury derailed his 2025 season, as he featured in only 4 games. While he joined the active roster this season, he didn’t have any starts after featuring in 6 games, with the franchise prioritizing younger wide receiver options.

For instance, John Metchie, who is only 26, is a wide receiver and return specialist and has a bigger role this season. Featuring 7 games and starting 2, he has logged 154 games so far. Brycen Tremayne is another wide receiver option whose role has grown this season. After starting 16 games last season, he has now played all 8 games this year and started 2.

While these two remain top young options for coach Canales, Moore’s vacancy is likely to be filled by wide receiver Xavier Legette, who is returning to practice this week after being on the injury reserve. After a Week 2 knee injury, the 25-year-old is set to come back, giving a much-needed boost to quarterback Bryce Young. However, it is unclear whether he will be suiting up against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Moreover, the likes of Mike Jackson, Jonanthon Brooks, and Jaycee Horn are projected to return soon, which could help them turn things around, as the franchise’s current record is 3-5.

Besides the active roster moves, the Panthers announced some practice squad changes.

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