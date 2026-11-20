Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan got off to a blazing start to his second season, but he has started to cool off in recent weeks. Despite seeing his yards per game essentially split in half in the past four weeks, McMillan has described facing the challenge as fun.

“It’s honestly been fun,” said the second-year receiver. “Obviously, just seeing a bunch of different things and just seeing the things that teams do to take a person out of the game, it’s actually been interesting.”

McMillan averaged 94.2 yards per game in the first five games. Through the past four weeks, he is averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan Has Struggled in Recent Weeks

McMillan averaged 2.36 yards per route run to start his season and looked like a second-year breakout. That is down to 1.33 yards per route run. His targets per game are down from 9.6 to 7.5, and his catches per game are down from 6.4 to 4.3.

He is not getting the same chances, and the result is a lack of production.

“I mean, obviously at first it’s frustrating,” he admitted. “But, just week to week, just getting something different, one week I’ll get clouded, another week I’ll get Cover 4 and the safety pushing to the numbers, one week I’ll have a person following me.”

One of the issues comes down to the defenses that he has faced and how the offense has responded to that.

Panthers Offense Struggling Without McMillan’s Production

In Week 7, they faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have two cornerbacks that are vying for All-Pro honors. They might have the best defense in the NFL right now.

The next week, they faced the impressive Green Bay Packers defense. Keisean Nixon is a Pro Bowl talent, and Brandon Cisse is a rising rookie.

In Week 9, he faced off with Patrick Surtain II, who is viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In Week 10, it was the ascending Kool-Aid McKinstry. In both cases, the extra coverage on McMillan led to Darren Waller and Chuba Hubbard having big performances in the passing game.

Head coach Dave Canales expects it to ebb and flow.

When the coverage shifts to McMillan, those two will get open. When those two demand respect, it will be easier for McMillan to find space in the passing game.

McMillan is still up from 1.85 yards per route run as a rookie to 1.93 this season. Overall, he is up from 59.6 yards per game to 73.3 yards per game. Despite the struggles, he is still having a good season. So, this could just be a minor lapse.

The Panthers face the Baltimore Ravens without one of their top cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey. It could lead to a bounce-back game for the former first-round wide receiver.