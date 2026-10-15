What Happened to Jalen Hurts? Why Eagles QB Isn’t Playing This Week vs. Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles are due to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a fascinating clash between NFC foes.

The Panthers won’t have to deal with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, though. He’s been ruled out for an unexpected reason.

The Eagles announced the news on Thursday, and it took the NFL world by surprise.

What Happened to Jalen Hurts?

Hurts has been diagnosed with a superficial blood clot, according to an official statement released by the Eagles.

That is what will keep him out in Week 6.

The full statement:

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. “Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. “Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. “On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title two seasons ago. He struggled a bit last year but still got Philadelphia to the playoffs.

It hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Eagles, who took a tough loss in Week 5 in London to the Jaguars.

And now they’re without their quarterback, who they’ll just be hoping is OK.

Who is Eagles’ Backup QB?

The Eagles’ backup quarterback is Tanner McKee.

A lanky 6-foot-6 righty, he doesn’t have the mobility of Hurts. He’ll stand in the pocket and throw.

Beyond McKee, they have the speedy lefty rookie Cole Payton.

The Eagles previously had Andy Dalton, but they released him earlier this season. Dalton, who once was a starter for the Panthers, seems like a candidate to be brought back if Hurts has to miss more time.