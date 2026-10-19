Why Ex-Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Loses Carries to 49ers Rookie Kaelon Black

Christian McCaffrey has always been an NFL workhorse, dating back to the early days of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

The ex-Panthers superstar is seeing just a little bit less work this season, though, with the San Francisco 49ers thanks to the presence of a rookie running back from Indiana, Kaelon Black.

It’s been interesting to watch from afar as the 49ers have figured out how to use the talented Black to give McCaffrey the kind of breathers he hasn’t always been allotted during his NFL career.

The workload breakdown isn’t exactly the same each week, but fans are often watching the 49ers play and wondering why their all-time great RB isn’t getting all the touches.

That will again be a narrative on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The 49ers are playing the Washington Commanders. McCaffrey will again be leading the backfield.

And those from McCaffrey’s past, including Panthers fans, may wonder what the scoop is with that other RB getting action, too.

Why Is Christian McCaffrey Losing Carries to Kaelon Black?

Put simply, the 49ers are trying to keep McCaffrey healthy and fresh.

That’s an obvious goal for all running backs. It’s a goal for the current Panthers with Chuba Hubbard, even as the backs behind him have gotten injured. It’s a goal for other superstars like Jonathan Taylor, who has been spelled all season for the Colts by a seventh-round rookie, Seth McGowan.

And it’s true for the 49ers, especially after landing a talent like Black following a particularly busy year for McCaffrey.

Last season, McCaffrey had a career-high 311 rushes, and he also caught 102 passes. Those 413 touches were also a career-high, above the 403 he had with the Panthers in 2019.

McCaffrey is an aging running back with an injury history. The 49ers couldn’t afford to have him up at that level again.

He hasn’t topped 15 carries, or five catches, through five weeks of the 2026 NFL season. That’s certainly below the days of his giant workloads in the past.

In the meantime, Black had gotten 14, 7, 6, 6 and 4 runs in his five games with the 49ers. Black isn’t a pass catcher, with just two total targets and one catch, so when he spells McCaffrey, it’ll be to run the ball.

Panthers and 49ers fans both know well about McCaffrey’s struggles with injury. No one can blame the ‘Niners for protecting him.

Panthers-49ers CMC Trade

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Oct. 20, 2022.

The Panthers received picks in the second, third, fourth and fifth rounds in the future.

Amazingly, they all become good players, but they all were part of further Panthers trades. The players picked with those four picks on the other side of the CMC trade were Jaguars TE Brenton Strange, Steelers TE Darnell Washington, Steelers OLB Nick Herbig and Giants RB Tyrone Tracy.