Bears Floated as Landing Spot for Rival Star RB on $21 Million Contract

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Running back Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chicago Bears invested in the running back position last offseason, but it didn’t immediately prove money well-spent.

Now, with new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm, the offensive backfield is a unit of potential intrigue. Johnson built an offense with the Detroit Lions that relied heavily on a two-back system and helped carry the organization to back-to-back NFC North Division championships. If Johnson wants to build something similar with the Bears, he may decide a new running back is necessary.

Enter Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones just finished out a one-year deal worth $7 million, turning 30 years old near its conclusion.  This offseason is probably Jones’ best chance at one more significant multiyear payday given the current market for backs around the NFL, so testing the free agent waters is the logical move.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, January 27, projected a three-year contract for Jones at a value of $21 million total, and the Chicago Bears have the money to pay him should they so choose.

“New Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows exactly what Jones can offer after repeatedly facing him as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator,” Knox wrote. “Johnson could also be interested in pairing D’Andre Swift with a back like Jones to form a talented duo like the one he had with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit.”

Aaron Jones Could Price Out Vikings After Big Season in 2024

Aaron Jones

Running back Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

Knox’s projection is vastly larger than that of Spotrac for Jones’s next deal.

The website’s calculations place his value at $5.6 million on just a one-year contract, though his performance in 2024 argues against the running back accepting that kind of agreement without a thorough examination of the market first.

Jones finished the 2024 campaign with 1,138 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns as well as 51 receptions for 408 yards and 2 scores. He battled injury to some degree, which has been an ongoing concern over the past several years, though Jones appeared in all 17 regular season games and the playoffs during his first campaign in Minnesota.

Bears’ New Staff Must Decide if D’Andre Swift Is Enough at RB

D'Andre Swift Bears Injuries Gervon Dexter Bears Vikings

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift.

Chicago has more than $69 million in salary cap space as of Monday, but after paying Swift $24 million over three years last offseason, the question is how much more do the Bears want to invest in the position group?

Swift’s contract argues against the team spending more at running back this offseason, as does the overwhelming need to revamp the offensive line and add another quality pass rusher.

That said, Swift began his career with the Lions, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. And while it wasn’t Johnson’s call make that deal, he was certainly privy to the conversations around Swift ahead of the trade.

Minnesota’s argument for spending on Jones is still better, though, as he was a valued member of a successful offense there last season and the team has no heavy investment in any other running back. However, the Vikings are also candidates to potentially look at a rusher in the late first round who could replace Jones with fresher legs on a cheaper deal.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

