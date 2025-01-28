Bears Floated as Landing Spot for Rival Star RB on $21 Million Contract

The Chicago Bears invested in the running back position last offseason, but it didn’t immediately prove money well-spent.

Now, with new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm, the offensive backfield is a unit of potential intrigue. Johnson built an offense with the Detroit Lions that relied heavily on a two-back system and helped carry the organization to back-to-back NFC North Division championships. If Johnson wants to build something similar with the Bears, he may decide a new running back is necessary.

Enter Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones just finished out a one-year deal worth $7 million, turning 30 years old near its conclusion. This offseason is probably Jones’ best chance at one more significant multiyear payday given the current market for backs around the NFL, so testing the free agent waters is the logical move.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, January 27, projected a three-year contract for Jones at a value of $21 million total, and the Chicago Bears have the money to pay him should they so choose.