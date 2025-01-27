Hi, Subscriber

Ben Johnson Makes First Major Hire as Bears Head Coach

Ben Johnson, Bears
New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

The Chicago Bears‘ staff is beginning to come into view after new head coach Ben Johnson made his first significant on Sunday.

Johnson added former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen as the team’s defensive coordinator on January 26.

“Sources: The [Bears] are hiring former [Saints] head coach and respected guru Dennis Allen as their new defensive coordinator,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported via X. “The favorite to join coach Ben Johnson’s staff since Johnson’s hire, Allen adds experience and a top-notch DC to Chicago.”

Allen has six years of head coaching experience in the NFL, leading the Las Vegas Raiders (then of Oakland) from 2012-14 and the Saints from 2022-24. His record as a head coach is 26-53, as each of those organizations fired him midway into his third season, respectively.

Allen also has seven seasons as a defensive coordinator under his belt — one with the Denver Broncos (2011) and six with the Saints (2016-21).

