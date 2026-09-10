Bears QB Nemesis Reveals True Feelings About Rival Franchise

The Chicago Bears are the current “kings” of the NFC North. They won the division for the first time since 2018. While the Bears’ future is bright, the past was mostly clouded by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

During Rodgers’ reign, the Packers won the division eight times. In matchups against Chicago, Rodgers went 25-5 while throwing for just under 7,000 yards and 64 touchdowns.

While the Bears vs. Packers is labeled a rivalry, it really wasn’t all that close when Rodgers was at the helm.

The pinnacle of Rodgers’ relationship with the Bears franchise can be summed up in a moment during the 2021 season. En route to a Packers 21-14 victory, Rodgers shouted at fans, “I still own you!” following a rushing score.

That said, Rodgers has been widely deemed a nemesis of the Chicago Bears.

Despite their hated history, Rodgers praised Bears fans in a recent appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast.

“I love Chicago fans,” Rodgers stated.

“I know they hate me, but I love Chicago fans. Even when I told them that I owned them, it was because everybody in the front row was flipping me off and screaming at me. But I love that. They are great sports fans, and the interactions were amazing. People were flipping me off in the stands. I love it.”

While Rodgers appears to be “all love” with Chicago, the feeling is likely not mutual.

The Bears vs. Packers Rivalry Has Been Renewed With Caleb Williams

Despite dredging up old wounds, the Bears franchise is now on to better days. Their rivalry with the Packers in particular has new meaning and a new outcome as well.

Since Caleb Williams has entered the arena, he is 3-2 against Green Bay. Last year, their final two wins against their rival franchise really re-cemented the bad blood between the organizations. First, an overtime victory in which a 46-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore sent the franchise into a frenzy. Ironically, Moore flipped off Packers fans on his way into the locker room, which brought that iconic Rodgers moment from 2021 full circle.

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Then, in the playoffs, the Bears got some much-needed retribution, ending the Packers’ season in a thrilling 18-point comeback win.

Now entering 2026, the Bears will look to reclaim their title crown, but it won’t be easy.

Bears Will Have To Fend Off A Hungry NFC North To Keep Title

On top of dealing with a bitter Packers team out for revenge, they also have to contend with the Detroit Lions. Despite winning the division, Chicago was swept by Ben Johnson’s former team. Not only that, they were outscored 71-37 in their two contests. They also split with a J.J. McCarthy-led Minnesota Vikings team last season.

So while the Bears are currently at the top, they’ll have to fend off a hungry Packers team, a Lions team looking for a rebound season, and a much-improved Vikings squad.