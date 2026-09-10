Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Statement About Former Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being led this season by legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers one last time. After the 2026 season concludes, the four-time MVP will be waiting on multiple Hall of Fame inductions. At least, that is what the fans would assume. Not only is Rodgers bound to be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he is on track to be a Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, too.

However, there may be some in the building in Green Bay who feel that Rodgers shouldn’t perhaps be welcomed back. The 42-year-old signal-caller shared that thought while appearing on ESPN Milwaukee on Thursday morning. Of course, the folks who feel that Rodgers shouldn’t be welcomed back have to be joking. Arguably the greatest Green Bay Packer of all time, he is the Packers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns (475), guided them to a win in Super Bowl XLV, and was the model of consistency at the position for 15 seasons.

Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor?

Here is what Rodgers said about there possibly being some people in Green Bay who wouldn’t want him to come back to be celebrated as a franchise Hall of Famer:

“I think there’s some people that have a lot of affection for me, and I would assume that we’re talking four or five years from now that there’ll still be fans who still have appreciation for what I’ve done, especially after so much time has passed. But I think there’s certain people in the building who wouldn’t be totally on board (about Rodgers returning to Green Bay when his career is over), and maybe I wouldn’t be on board if they were still there, as well.”

If any members of the Green Bay Packers don’t want to welcome back and celebrate Rodgers because of all that he accomplished during his 18-year run in Titletown (2005-2022), they might be crazy. One of the greatest pure quarterbacks to ever play, the Super Bowl MVP deserves to have his name etched on the bowl of Lambeau Field forever.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Steelers can accomplish in Rodgers’ second and final campaign with the team. Obviously, he has played just one season with them. While he did guide the team to its first AFC North title in five years, that isn’t enough for Hall of Honor candidacy in Pittsburgh. Now, perhaps the conversation could change if he goes on to lead this team to a Super Bowl title.

Steelers Look Like a Super Bowl Contender

If Rodgers has his eyes on being remembered as a Steelers legend, winning a Super Bowl would go a long way towards that. This current Steelers roster has the potential to be among the 10-12 teams in that title conversation, especially with a Super Bowl-winning head coach in McCarthy at the helm.

This offseason, the franchise added multiple 1,000-yard skill players in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Rico Dowdle. Plus, the selection of rookie receiver Germie Bernard could greatly help the offense, as well. Defensively, the additions of veteran defensive backs such as Jamel Dean, Jaquan Brisker, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day could very well help improve this defense from what it was a season ago. Rodgers will not have to shoulder the load of doing everything on his own after it felt like that in plenty of instances last season.